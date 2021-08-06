NBA Rumors: Latest Free-Agency Buzz on Damian Lillard, Kelly Oubre Jr. and More

1 of 3

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on Posted Up with Chris Haynes that he expects Damian Lillard to remain in Portland with the Trailblazers.

"I expect Damian Lillard to go and play for the Portland Trail Blazers. I expect him to try out this roster. I believe he wants to give Chauncey Billups a chance. And I think he’s going to go there, give the roster a shot," he said (h/t Blazer's Edge on SB Nation).

Haynes originally reported on June 27 that "The enormous backlash from the Portland Trailblazer's process to hire a new coach and his concerns on whether a championship contender can be built have become factors that may push the franchise player out the door."

One step taken to keep Lillard happy is the pursuing of free agents.

Haynes reported the team is considering bringing Paul Millsap in and was eyeing Kelly Oubre Jr. before he agreed to terms with Charlotte (more on that in a moment).

And if Lillard isn't appeased and still wants out of the city he has called home for the entirety of his career?

New York could be a possible destination, according to the writer.

Lillard is one of the league's best; a rare player that can take over games on his own and carry a team to heights it probably would not have achieved with a lesser leader. Portland should do whatever it can to make him happy and retain his services.

Those players don't walk through the door every day and rebuilding after they leave is a daunting task.

Especially if Lillard finds immediate success elsewhere.