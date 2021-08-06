NBA Rumors: Latest Free-Agency Buzz on Damian Lillard, Kelly Oubre Jr. and More

NBA Rumors: Latest Free-Agency Buzz on Damian Lillard, Kelly Oubre Jr. and MoreAugust 6, 2021
Is he isn't he?
Damian Lillard's satisfaction with the Portland Trailblazers, or lack thereof, continues to be one of the most interesting offseason stories, with new reports suggesting he may stay put in the pacific northwest.
Is there another option for the MVP candidate and what might the team be working on to keep him content?
Find out the answer to that and more with this collection of NBA rumors and buzz.
Damian Lillard to Stay Put in Portland?
Insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on Posted Up with Chris Haynes that he expects Damian Lillard to remain in Portland with the Trailblazers.
"I expect Damian Lillard to go and play for the Portland Trail Blazers. I expect him to try out this roster. I believe he wants to give Chauncey Billups a chance. And I think he’s going to go there, give the roster a shot," he said (h/t Blazer's Edge on SB Nation).
Haynes originally reported on June 27 that "The enormous backlash from the Portland Trailblazer's process to hire a new coach and his concerns on whether a championship contender can be built have become factors that may push the franchise player out the door."
One step taken to keep Lillard happy is the pursuing of free agents.
Haynes reported the team is considering bringing Paul Millsap in and was eyeing Kelly Oubre Jr. before he agreed to terms with Charlotte (more on that in a moment).
And if Lillard isn't appeased and still wants out of the city he has called home for the entirety of his career?
New York could be a possible destination, according to the writer.
Lillard is one of the league's best; a rare player that can take over games on his own and carry a team to heights it probably would not have achieved with a lesser leader. Portland should do whatever it can to make him happy and retain his services.
Those players don't walk through the door every day and rebuilding after they leave is a daunting task.
Especially if Lillard finds immediate success elsewhere.
Kelly Oubre Jr. to Charlotte
Shams Charania of The Athletic reported former Golden State Warrior Kelly Oubre Jr. has signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets.
Switching teams is nothing new for Oubre, who has played for four squads in four years. He started 50-of-55 games for the Warriors in 2020 and averaged just over 15 points per. He was traded to the team from the Suns following Klay Thompson's injury.
Oubre will help a team that needed wing depth and will likely see an expanded role.
In Golden State, he was merely an option behind Steph Curry and Draymond Green, thus limiting his production. In Charlotte, he will have the opportunity for more looks on a team that will need to claw its way into playoff contention.
Charlotte Also Interested in Lauri Markkanen
The Hornets have also expressed interest in Chicago's Lauri Markkanen, emerging with strong interest in the player, per Charania.
Markkanen had previously expressed openness to a sign-and-trade deal, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. Since the Bulls extended a non-qualifying option to Markkanen, it makes him a restricted free agent.
He is seeking an expanded role after seeing his minutes shrink in Chicago for the third consecutive year.
Markkanen saw career-high percentages in free throws, as well as from the floor and beyond the arc. It is no surprise that teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are interested in working with Chicago to execute a trade.
It will be interesting to see Charlotte makes the push necessary to add Markkanen after agreeing to terms with Oubre Jr.