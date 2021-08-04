Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Pursuit of Kendrick Nunn, Alex Caruso and More

0 of 3

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

We're only a couple of days in the NBA free-agency negotiation period, and the Los Angeles Lakers have already made a plethora of moves. Along with the trade for Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles has reportedly agreed to bring back Talen-Horton Tucker and Marc Gasol while adding Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore and Wayne Ellington.

Los Angeles is quickly running out of both financial flexibility and roster space—Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp recently broke down their updated depth chart. However, the Lakers are waiving forward Alfonzo McKinnie, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, which will open up a roster spot.

Here, we'll examine some of the latest buzz on Los Angeles' moves, non-moves and free-agent possibilities as the market continues to move.