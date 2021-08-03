Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Carmelo Anthony, Patty Mills and More

0 of 4

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the offseason with only five players under contract for the 2021-22 season. So they needed to get to work on constructing their roster. And they've wasted no time in doing so.

First, the Lakers acquired point guard Russell Westbrook in a trade with the Washington Wizards last Thursday, adding him to a core that already featured LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That trio is going to make Los Angeles difficult to beat next season.

Then, the Lakers were busy on Monday, which is when teams could begin agreeing to deals with free agents. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Los Angeles is bringing back center Dwight Howard and forward Trevor Ariza. The Lakers are also signing guard Wayne Ellington Jr., per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

However, there are likely to be more notable moves on the horizon for Los Angeles. Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the Lakers as free agency continues.