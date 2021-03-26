Best Landing Spots for Carlos Correa After Rejecting $120M Astros Extension

0 of 7

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The enduring image of the 2017 World Series is Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa proposing to his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Daniella, on the field at Dodger Stadium. The Astros had just won their first World Series in franchise history, and they looked formidable enough to win a few more.

But it's starting to look like this year might be the last for the Houston super team. A lot has changed since 2017, and even more has changed since winning the American League pennant in 2019.

There was Trashcan Gate, the cheating scandal that was made public a few months after the Washington Nationals defeated the Astros in the World Series. There were also a few high-profile players who exited Houston. Gerrit Cole went to the Yankees in 2020. George Springer went to the Blue Jays in 2021.

Carlos Correa could be next.

According to Jon Heyman, Correa rejected a six-year, $120 million contract extension. If an agreement isn't reached between the two parties, Correa could hit the open market as a free agent next winter and be the youngest in a class that could end up featuring some elite shortstops; Francisco Lindor, Trevor Story, Marcus Semien, Javier Baez and Corey Seager do not have contracts past the 2020 season.

It's a big "if" because there is still time to get a deal done, and he has expressed a desire to remain in Houston. However, he also said he doesn't want to have to negotiate during the season.

Houston's offer to Correa was essentially the same offer Xander Bogaerts accepted from the Boston Red Sox entering the 2019 season. There are some notable differences between the two players and the two situations. Bogaerts was 26 at the time and coming off a huge season. Correa just turned 26 in September. His age could get him a big payday as a free agent.

So, with that said, let's explore some potential fits for Correa next season.