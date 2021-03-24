Lakers Trade Rumors: Hottest Reports Surrounding Los Angeles

0 of 3

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are without injured superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. To say that things could be better would be an understatement.

Still, Los Angeles shouldn't quite be in panic mode. As long as the Lakers can make the postseason, their title hopes should remain alive.

"Sources across the league expressed skepticism that LeBron James' high ankle sprain would result in any increased urgency among contenders to add talent," ESPN's Zach Lowe wrote. "Rivals are operating under the assumption James will be 100 percent for the playoffs, and the Los Angeles Lakers as formidable as ever."

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Lakers make a move or two before Thursday's deadline to help ensure they do indeed make the playoffs.

Here, we'll dig into the latest pre-deadline buzz.