Trade Deadline Prediction for Every NBA Team

I could predict the Washington Wizards will keep Bradley Beal, but it feels like we all know that already, right? If not, just take a peek at the last dispatch out of the District, courtesy of The Athletic's Shams Charania and Fred Katz:

"Beal has so far expressed he wants to remain in Washington and has not indicated he prefers to be traded, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic. The Wizards, in turn, have no interest in trading him. Amid calls from the general public and even ones from around the league that a team at the bottom of the standings would be best off dealing its prized player, Washington has made it clear it has no plans to move him."

Keeping Beal is fine. It's not the move I'd make, but when the NBA's 27-year-old scoring leader says he wants to stay with your squad, you let him.

Moreover, you go get him help to make his stay more significant. The Wizards can't pay a heavy premium to chase a spot in the play-in tournament, but they should seek a modestly priced veteran or two who could beef up the rotation.

George Hill would look great in this backcourt mix. Richaun Holmes could turbo-boost the frontcourt. Rudy Gay would juice the wing collection. The Wizards will have options, and they'll find at least one they like at the right price.

