Trade Deadline Prediction for Every NBA Team
Bold predictions are overrated.
Sure, ghost pepper-laced hot takes might have their time and place, but if you're in the prediction business, the aim is accuracy.
So, with the NBA trade deadline looming (3 p.m. ET March 25 to be exact), we broke out the crystal ball, put it on the realistic setting and made one prediction for every team.
From trade targets to incumbents who will or won't be moved, this is how each organization will operate at basketball's biggest swap meet.
Atlanta Hawks: Keep John Collins
Don't be alarmed by the noise, folks. That's just the collective groan of the basketball world upon hearing that a 23-year-old with career per-36-minutes averages of 20.7 points and 10.8 rebounds won't be relocated between now and the deadline.
To be clear, there will be John Collins trade chatter. In fact, it's already taking place. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Atlanta Hawks have "shown a willingness to listen to offers for Collins."
It's a sensible stance. Collins is approaching restricted free agency and has publicly dreamed of a max-money payday. The fact he wasn't able to iron out an extension before this season says the Hawks have other ideas about his worth.
Still, he's super productive—his 17.8 points, 7.6 boards and 1.4 threes (on 37.6 percent shooting) might qualify as a down year—and young enough to be years away from playing his best basketball. That's a tough combination for an up-and-coming club to trade without being blown away by an offer.
Boston Celtics: Won't Make Major Move...But Will Come Totally Close on a Couple
The Boston Celtics always swing big on the trade market. They tried to get Kevin Love in 2014 and again in 2016. They made a run at Kawhi Leonard in 2018. They were hotter on the heels of James Harden this season than the public was led to believe, per Amick.
Shamrocks president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and his staff will surely take another big hack this time. Boston needs more bench scoring, wing depth and outside shooting. It could stand to perk up its playmaking. It has needed an interior upgrade ever since Al Horford skipped town.
The C's have as many needs as you'd expect for a barely-above-.500 team that entered the campaign with championship aspirations. But where's the trade chip who gets a megadeal done?
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are going nowhere. Same goes for Kemba Walker, though for different reasons (namely, his recent injury woes and colossal contract). Boston has the biggest trade exception in NBA history but might carry it into the offseason. Prospects such as Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith haven't done enough to boost their trade values to the point it would make sense to let them go.
The Celtics could (and probably will) be linked to just about every notable name on the market. But the fanbase should know by now that instead of actual trades, they should prepare to hear about just how close the club came to pulling them off.
Brooklyn Nets: Trade Spencer Dinwiddie
Spencer Dinwiddie tore his ACL and a chance to become a free agent this offseason by ducking out of a $12.3 million player option for 2021-22. But for the Brooklyn Nets—who cleared the deck to sign both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019 and then emptied the cupboard to land James Harden in January—Dinwiddie stands out as their best movable trade chip.
How so? Because a team that acquires him would also land his Bird rights, giving them a leg up for his upcoming free agency. Given how productive he's been in the recent past—he went for 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per night just last season—that's a big deal.
"Several teams" are already chasing a Dinwiddie deal, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Admittedly, it'd be fun if Dinwiddie stuck around to contribute to Brooklyn's offense-over-everything strategy next season. But the Nets will presumably need to make a few stops to win the title, and their roster needs a lift at that end to make that happen. Dealing Dinwiddie would be the best route to snag that stopper.
Charlotte Hornets: Turn Backcourt Depth into a Big Man
What do Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo have in common? Neither is the Charlotte Hornets' center of the future.
That's a tad harsh, but what's the realistic rebuttal? Both will be unrestricted free agents at season's end. Zeller almost defines the term replacement level—his career 16.0 player efficiency rating lands a hair above league average (15.0)—and keeps getting bit by the injury bug. Biyombo is a tier or two beneath that.
The Hornets should feel emboldened to take a relatively big swing on the trade market. Between LaMelo Ball's rapid rise and Gordon Hayward's earning his keep as Buzz City's $120 million man, Charlotte has a good chance to book its first playoff trip since 2016. Close strong enough, and the Hornets could even skate past the play-in tournament and into a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference.
But the center spot needs strengthening. Charlotte should have the guard depth to get a deal done. Ball obviously isn't going anywhere, but Terry Rozier might be movable for a difference-maker. Restricted-free-agents-to-be Malik Monk and Devonte' Graham loom as the other two logical trade candidates.
If I'm the Hornets, I'm pushing hard for Nikola Vucevic. That probably isn't happening—the Orlando Magic are "sending strong signals" they aren't moving Vooch, per Marc Stein of the New York Times—but the Hornets would have time for a quick pivot to someone such as Mo Bamba, Andre Drummond, LaMarcus Aldridge, Gorgui Dieng, JaVale McGee or Khem Birch.
Acquiring Aaron Gordon and converting him to a small-ball 5 could be a creative way to attack this issue.
Chicago Bulls: Trade Thaddeus Young
Want Thaddeus Young? *Every contender raises their hand.* Too bad. It isn't happening.
Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas "is telling teams Thaddeus Young isn't available for trade," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Monday.
So, why bother with this prediction? Well, if you're buying the notion that a sub-.500 team seeded 10th in the Eastern Conference would make a 32-year-old non-star off limits, then I have some oceanfront property in Arizona that might interest you.
This isn't a knock on Young. He's rock-solid at just about everything and as versatile as that description sounds. Every win-now club could find a way to use him.
But that's the point. His value is sky-high, especially in a post-Harden, probably Bradley Beal-less trade market that looks light on needle-movers. Chicago could keep Young, fight to avoid the play-in tournament and then get trampled in the opening round. Or the Bulls—with five of their top six players in minutes per game 25 or younger—could brighten their future by dealing Young for picks, prospects or both.
Give me Door No. 2, please.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Don't Deal Andre Drummond
Andre Drummond hasn't suited up since Feb. 12 because of a mutual decision by him and the Cleveland Cavaliers that they would seek a trade partner for the two-time All-Star.
Not everyone is impressed by the strategy, but it makes sense—and not just to ensure he stays healthy.
Frankly, Cleveland needs all the time it can get to find a way to offload his $28.8 million salary. That's a massive figure for most players, especially a non-stretch center who isn't a great rim-protector. Making this even more complicated, the Cavs "are playing hardball" in Drummond talks, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, in hopes of "getting a draft pick or another young player for him."
I know you all come here for expert analysis, so here's what I've got: LOL.
Sure, Drummond can help. He inhales rebounds and is a powerful finisher around the basket. That has value. But it's not $28.8 million value. It's definitely not take-his-$28.8-million-salary-and-give-us-something-else-too value. And even if all that were true, where are the big man-needy, win-now shoppers with the flexibility to add that kind of salary?
Sorry, Cavs, but the Big Penguin is bound for the buyout market.
Dallas Mavericks: Keep Kristaps Porzingis
Something strange is happening with Kristaps Porzingis. And no, I'm not talking about his slow, sometimes sloppy start to the season.
The hoops world keeps hearing whispers that Luka Doncic's co-star might be available. First, B/R's Jake Fischer reported the Dallas Mavericks had "quietly gauged" Porzingis' trade market. Then, Mavericks governor Mark Cuban said that wasn't the case, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. Now, ESPN's Tim MacMahon brought word that there's a "perception among executives around the league" that Porzingis could be had.
In this case, it's easier to trust the scribes than Cuban. Assuming the Mavericks are in fact poking around on Porzingis deals, it does nothing to acknowledge as much. And if they're less than convinced he's the right Robin for Doncic's Batman, then they should be seeing what might be available in trades.
What Dallas really needs, though, is the good Porzingis to show up consistently. That has happened more often of late—22.3 points on 50.8/39.7/84.4 shooting over his last 11 outings—but this minisurge must sustain. If the Mavs did move him, they almost assuredly wouldn't be bringing back a star, so their focus should be on putting him back in that class as a 7'3" shot-blocker and shot-splasher.
Denver Nuggets: Trade a Wing
The Denver Nuggets are picking up speed in their attempt to get back to the Western Conference finals—if not further. After a 12-11 start, Denver has gone 9-4 with the third-best net rating during that stretch (plus-10.2).
Nikola Jokic keeps doing MVP things. Jamal Murray might be morphing back into the star who routinely stole the show inside the bubble. Michael Porter Jr. is stringing along strong performances in a way that proves why the Nuggets wouldn't let him near the James Harden sweepstakes.
But Denver needs reinforcements along the wing. Will Barton hasn't provided as many thrills as last season. Gary Harris' three-ball remains trapped in a time capsule apparently buried shortly after 2017-18 (40.5 percent over that year and the season prior, 33.4 percent since). R.J. Hampton has a bright future, but he's very much in the growing pains stage of his career.
Some kind of shake-up seems likely. Rocky Mountain-sized dreams would put Bradley Beal or Zach LaVine inside Ball Arena. More realistic options might include DeMar DeRozan, Terrence Ross, JJ Redick or Aaron Gordon.
Detroit Pistons: Take Calls on Jerami Grant
Remember your reaction to the Detroit Pistons' giving Jerami Grant a three-year, $60 million deal this offseason? I know I don't know you, but I'm guessing it was something like a chuckle, a gasp, a quip about how you need to start teaching your kids to play basketball or maybe all of the above.
Know who's chuckling now? Pistons general manager Troy Weaver.
He aced that signing. Even if Grant's numbers are a bit inflated by the lack of support around him, players can't fake their way to 23.7 points per night. Tack on his defensive versatility, and he's clearly earning his keep.
In the process, he's also emerging as a wildly intriguing target for deadline buyers. "Many teams have checked in" with the Pistons about a possible Grant trade, per The Athletic's James L. Edwards III. One could argue that is the manifestation of opportunity's knock. If the Pistons were to sell Grant by the deadline, their return would obliterate what would have been even optimistic projections before the season.
That's why Detroit should hear out all these squads. If a team wants to hand them a ludicrous amount of bags with cartoon dollar signs on them, the Pistons should clear out room in the vault. More likely, though, the Motor City will only hear reasonable trade offers, in which case it probably makes the most sense to see how far Grant can go.
Golden State Warriors: Add a Starter
The Golden State Warriors used to have the luxury of snoozing through the trade season. Consider it one of the many perks of fielding one of the best rosters in history.
Those days are over. Golden State's search for stronger support for Stephen Curry is so urgent that the front office now awakens before the alarm clocks sound.
"We'll be aggressive," Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers said Wednesday on 95.7 The Game's Steiny, Guru and Dibs (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area's Drew Shiller). "We'll look around. ... I think we'll be more open in making calls and listening to calls than we've been."
The Dubs won't deal James Wiseman or that juicy first-round pick coming from the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they should put enough in play to land someone capable of cracking coach Steve Kerr's starting five. Maybe it's Aaron Gordon. Perhaps Victor Oladipo. Evan Fournier could be all kinds of fun playing off Curry. The specific addition is hard to pin down, but it feels like one will come for Curry's sake.
Houston Rockets: Fire Sale
Space City's slogan for swap season is simple: the "Everything Must Go" signs that accompany any liquidation sale.
"Houston's gonna burn the house down," an assistant general manager told Fischer.
Hey, maybe that will be enough to set off the sprinklers to douse the dumpster fire this season has become. Life after James Harden was never going to be easy, but skunks don't stink this bad. The Rockets haven't won a game since Feb. 4. It's not only that they're 0-14 since that date. They've been outscored by—plug your noses, people—a league-worst 16.8 points per 100 possessions.
If a player isn't named Christian Wood (or maybe Jae'Sean Tate), he should be aggressively shopped. Get all the draft picks and prospects you can for Victor Oladipo, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr. and whatever else might interest a buyer.
And take whatever you can get for Eric Gordon, who will struggle to offer $37.8 million of value over the next two seasons anywhere but especially on a top-to-bottom rebuilder like the Rockets.
Indiana Pacers: More Myles Turner Talks, Again No Turner Trade
Myles Turner trade talks never really stop. They just alternate between trade-machine speculation, quiet whispers and full-fledged rumors.
That figures to be the case for as long as he shares the Indiana Pacers frontcourt with Domantas Sabonis. There perhaps is something to be said for zigging away from a leaguewide zag toward small ball, but there will always be some defensive limitations with this duo. And once T.J. Warren is healthy enough to factor into the rotation again, Indy will need to find him minutes as a mismatch 4.
That's why there will again be Turner talks at this deadline. Every team in need of some interior oomph will be connected to him one way or another.
But why would Indy do the deal now? The Turner-Sabonis tandem is working fine. Goga Bitadze isn't breaking down the door and demanding more minutes. Warren remains in a walking boot from January foot surgery and is reportedly "months away" from a return, per Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files.
There will eventually be time for a Turner trade, but this deadline isn't it.
Los Angeles Clippers: Backcourt Boost
No, the Los Angeles Clippers still haven't found the point guard upgrade that Kawhi Leonard reportedly requested, per ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.
Guess how much that void has held this team back: not at all.
Thanks to perked-up playmaking from Leonard and Paul George, L.A. is rolling right along with the Association's third-most efficient attack. Lou Williams is back to doing Lou Williams things, Reggie Jackson is silencing everyone questioning the sustainability of his shooting (career-best 39.8 percent from deep), and Patrick Beverley is again pairing relentless defense with a three-point cannon.
The setup can work, but with the Clippers being graded on the championship-or-bust scale, the position could use a lift. It won't be a Kyle Lowry-level splash. It's hard enough making that money work, let alone finding assets to send up north. But a marginal upgrade for a playoff-tested veteran like George Hill would make a ton of sense.
Los Angeles Lakers: Wait for the Buyout Market
The Los Angeles Lakers could use a lift after sputtering into the All-Star break with seven losses over their last 10 outings. That will spur them to do something eventually—just not during #TradeSZN.
They don't have a first-round pick to trade, and their only sizable expiring salary belongs to starting guard Dennis Schroder, their third-leading scorer. So, if they make a major move (or even a semi-significant swap), they'd have to pull from their rotation to do it.
Talen Horton-Tucker could fetch something interesting, but shouldn't the Lakers want to see what the future holds for their talented 20-year-old? Kyle Kuzma is a familiar name on the trade block, but his contract extension carries the always tricky poison pill restriction. Oh yeah, and he just so happens to be playing the most complete basketball of his career.
Alex Caruso is a cult hero in Laker Land, but more importantly, he's a reliable sparkplug who makes things happen when he hits the hardwood. Montrezl Harrell isn't the smoothest fit with this roster, but L.A. likely knew that when it inked him to a two-year, $19 million deal.
The Lakers will find reinforcements—maybe an above-the-rim big man, a floor-spacer or a shot-creator—but they'll let others drain their asset pools while they wait to see what comes their way through the buyout market.
Memphis Grizzlies: Move a Big Man
There are traffic jams that can't believe how crowded the Memphis Grizzlies' frontcourt is getting.
Jonas Valanciunas is a double-double machine. Kyle Anderson has never played better. Brandon Clarke is the personification of the proverbial shot-in-the-arm. Rookie Xavier Tillman keeps forcing his way to more minutes—or he would be, rather, if Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins could find more available.
Jaren Jackson Jr. will return at some point, and if he's healthy, he could shoot to the front of the line for frontcourt minutes. Justise Winslow might embody position-less play, but it's worth noting that 20 percent of his floor time is coming at the 4.
So, where does this all leave veteran Gorgui Dieng? On another roster by the deadline.
"Multiple front-office executives cited center Gorgui Dieng as the name to watch," O'Connor reported. "Dieng is 31 and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but he's a solid two-way big who can hit spot-up threes, make smart plays with the pass and grind on defense."
Miami Heat: Finally Replace Jae Crowder
There are a million different reasons for Miami's ability to gain enough momentum inside the bubble to rise from the East's fifth seed to its NBA Finals representative last season.
The Heat should've payed closer attention to a quietly critical one: the two-way contributions of Jae Crowder. Acquired at the 2020 deadline, he immediately sparked South Beach with defensive versatility and his long-range sniping.
Miami, daydreaming about where Giannis Antetokounmpo might take his talents in 2021 (turns out: nowhere), decided it could spoil its future flexibility. So it let Crowder walk to the Phoenix Suns in free agency. Deeming the veteran swingman with the career 12.9 PER as replaceable wasn't the worst calculation.
But the Heat forgot to replace him. That or they severely overrated the impact offered by Maurice Harkless or their internal options (primarily, the defensively limited Kelly Olynyk and the unproven KZ Okpala). If Miami wants to make something out of this season, it needs to fill this void.
This isn't as exciting as a Bradley Beal-level whale hunt, but that boat isn't leaving the dock. On the plus side, the Heat don't have to empty the cupboards for a Crowder replacement the way they would have to broker a Beal blockbuster.
Milwaukee Bucks: Add a Playoff Rotation-Caliber Reserve
Want a pro tip to enhance your viewing experience of the Milwaukee Bucks? Turn off your screens as soon as the reserves start trickling in.
Bobby Portis is a fun watch, and Pat Connaughton can be when his three-ball is falling (which it finally is with some regularity). After that? Well, let's just say my lips are sealed by the old adage about keeping quiet when you don't have something nice to say.
Milwaukee isn't taking the title with this reserve unit. Bryn Forbes can't defend. Torrey Craig can't score. D.J. Augustin can't do much of anything anymore. Thanasis Antetokounmpo brings energy and...well, just energy.
The Bucks need to bulk up the bench. How they find one with only four second-rounders and no real prospects to sell is a great question for this front office to tackle. But they should have just enough juice to bring in a reliable role player who can hold down a rotation spot come playoff time.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Find KAT's Frontcourt Partner
Want to make some easy money at the deadline? Bet on the Minnesota Timberwolves to do something.
They've basically always been doing something since president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas (a Daryl Morey disciple) assumed control in 2019. Only two players who were on the roster then remain in the Gopher State: Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Okogie. The franchise also made a change at coach from Ryan Saunders to Chris Finch.
Minnesota's activity should continue, as it's trying to pin down the right frontcourt partner for Towns. The Timberwolves are reportedly eyeing both John Collins and Aaron Gordon, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Given the projected trade cost of either young forward, this organization appears to be ready to spend big.
Whether it's Collins, Gordon, Larry Nance Jr. or a different 4, look for Minnesota to continue reshaping the roster around KAT.
New Orleans Pelicans: Keep 1 Guard, Trade Another
The question has bounced around New Orleans like an exuberant sightseer: Should the Pelicans be buyers or sellers at the deadline?
The answer is yes. Or no. I realize that doesn't make sense, and yet it makes perfect sense when everything feels up in the air.
"The Pelicans are expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline," O'Connor reported. "Executives say they could be buyers or sellers, depending on what direction the trade winds blow."
New Orleans needs to field offers for restricted free-agent-to-be Lonzo Ball because there's a price point at which he's a better trade chip than building block. But color me skeptical anyone clears that threshold. He's a 23-year-old with next-level vision, defensive versatility and a rapidly improving outside shot (30.5 percent as a rookie, 38.5 three seasons later). He's probably not a piece to pull out of this young core.
Instead, the Pels should focus on shipping out unrestricted free-agent-to-be JJ Redick. His fiery three-ball has recovered after an uncharacteristically rocky start (46.4 percent over his last 15 outings), and his experience will mean more to a team in better win-now position than New Orleans.
Plus, trading him means more minutes for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr., players who could clearly force their way into the long-term plans.
New York Knicks: Flip Alec Burks
The New York Knicks always find their way to buzz-worthy trade chatter, because they're the Knicks. And since they look good this season (solid, at least), those talks could be bigger and bolder than normal.
But our crystal ball sees no buzz-worthy moves. Whispers, sure, about everyone from Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine to Victor Oladipo and Lonzo Ball. Actual trades, though? Nothing that will deserve front-page treatment from the New York dailies.
The Knicks should mostly stay the course. They aren't close enough to contention to justify paying a premium for anyone (at least no one available in this market). Conversely, the chance to give this young core a taste of playoff experience is real enough to avoid clearing out all the win-now talent for long-term assets.
Some selective selling should be in order, though. Alec Burks should draw the interest of any shopper in need of a scoring spark for its second team. He also shouldn't be viewed as off-limits by the franchise, since he's not a keeper or Tom Thibodeau favorite Derrick Rose. If Burks could bring back a late first-rounder or even a few second-rounders, the Knicks need to pounce.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Add Multiple Draft Picks
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been open for business for the better part of two years. Between dismantling the Paul George-Russell Westbrook tandem and then flipping Chris Paul and Steven Adams for assets, Thunder general manager Sam Presti has built a mountain of draft picks that could rival any peak in the Alps.
But the next time an NBA rebuilder has too much draft capital will be the first.
So, Presti will keep populating NBA contenders with impact additions for as many picks as he can get.
George Hill is the most obvious trade chip as a battle-tested combo guard who can run offense, splash spot-up triples and defend either backcourt spot. Tack on that his 2021-22 salary is only partially guaranteed, and there's a "widespread belief" he will "attract serious attention from contenders," per Amick.
It doesn't seem out of the question that the right deadline shopper could give up something of value for Al Horford. And while Trevor Ariza hasn't reported to the Thunder this season, his three-and-D track record might be rich enough for a contender to trade something for him now rather than hope he'd come to the team after a buyout.
Orlando Magic: Trade Multiple Starters
Three words should guide the Orlando Magic through trade season.
Pull. The. Plug.
The Magic are in such a brutal spot, they can't even make their annual push for the eighth seed. Only three teams have a worse winning percentage than Orlando's .351. Just two have a worse net rating than its minus-6.6. It's jarring that the Magic haven't been mentioned more as major sellers, especially when a seller shortage could mean trade prices are through the roof.
Look, Orlando can keep Nikola Vucevic if it wants. He's super-productive, helpful to the team's youth with his playmaking and floor-spacing from the 5 spot and worth every cent of his contract, which will pay him a reasonable $46 million for the next two seasons. But an Aaron Gordon deal is long overdue, and the Magic should be able to sell high on Evan Fournier with any team searching for scoring and long-range shooting.
Philadelphia 76ers: Nothing Major
The way to handle personnel predictions when Daryl Morey is in charge is never saying never. Every stone on the basketball landscape has been turned over at least once in the executive's perpetual search for upgrades.
Philadelphia has already seen Morey's magic up close. In his first offseason at the helm, he unloaded Al Horford's pricey pact, addressed a dire need for shooting with Seth Curry and Danny Green, found a legitimate backup for Joel Embiid by getting Dwight Howard for the veteran's minimum and turned the 21st pick of the draft into the wildly intriguing Tyrese Maxey.
For an encore, Morey got the Sixers to the goal line in the James Harden sweepstakes. While they stopped just shy of the end zone, they were close enough that Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle were told by their agents to expect a trade, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Morey will surely keep taking big swings, and there are some interesting targets for him to chase, starting with Bradley Beal and Kyle Lowry. More likely, though, the Sixers won't leave the deadline with an incoming star but will instead push forward with a role player or two. It might be Evan Fournier or Terrence Ross on the high end, or George Hill, P.J. Tucker or Nemanja Bjelica on the lower end.
Phoenix Suns: Get a Backup Big
The Phoenix Suns need more options behind interior anchor Deandre Ayton.
Dario Saric has been tremendous—just check his eye-popping plus-21.3 net differential—but there will be playoff matchups in which it'll be tough to stick the 6'10", 225-pounder at the 5. Frank Kaminsky is Frank Kaminsky. He's a 7-footer with a career field-goal percentage of 42.5. There isn't a good matchup for him defensively, and it feels like the bottom could drop out on his offense at any time.
Phoenix is good enough to entertain championship thoughts. If that rings the slightest bit hyperbolic, then you haven't paid close enough attention.
The Suns are second in winning percentage (.694) and third in net rating (plus-6.4). They have an All-Star combo in the backcourt with Chris Paul and Devin Booker, a skyrocketing two-way wing in Mikal Bridges, a double-double machine in Ayton and reliable depth at most spots.
But Phoenix needs someone else in the backup center mix. Trades for P.J. Tucker, JaVale McGee and Robin Lopez all seem worth exploring.
Portland Trail Blazers: Improve the Defense
Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Portland Trail Blazers aren't great with the whole point-prevention business.
That they leak as often as they do and still stand sixth in the West is a testament to Damian Lillard's offensive sorcery. But they have the sixth-most efficient offense and still have a negative net rating (minus-0.6, 19th). That's how bad things get at the game's less glamorous end, where Portland sits a highly problematic 28th.
With Lillard's 30th birthday behind him, it's now or never to maximize the roster around him. The Blazers have enough young players to catch a seller's attention. They could move Gary Trent Jr. for a difference-maker or trade one or more of Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little and Zach Collins for a rotational role player.
The Blazers' budget likely tops out near the Aaron Gordon-Harrison Barnes-Thaddeus Young range, but any of the three would be major gets. Moving down a rung, Portland could still get decent mileage out of a deal for Otto Porter Jr., Nerlens Noel or Garrett Temple.
Sacramento Kings: Keep Marvin Bagley III
In 2018, the Sacramento Kings liked Marvin Bagley III enough to draft him over Luka Doncic and Trae Young. In 2021, they're discussing Bagley deals with other clubs—and aren't impressed with what they're hearing.
"The Kings have been open to talking about Marvin," Sam Amick told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. "My understanding is the offers have been just nothing to write home about at all."
That's the kicker. You get why the Kings might be open to relocating Bagley, especially after his father asked them for a trade on Twitter. The bigger issue is that while several of Bagley's draft classmates have established themselves as stars, it's unclear what kind of player Bagley is and what he could become. He has major issues defensively and lacks a standout skill on offense.
But who's paying up for that kind of player? Yes, he's less than three years removed from being the second overall pick, but that also makes him expensive ($11.3 million next season). And if we're learning he was overdrafted (he was), then the potential normally tied to that draft position doesn't matter.
The Kings can't have a great read on Bagley's trajectory, and until they do, they can't risk selling him for cheap.
San Antonio Spurs: Sale on Plug-and-Play Veterans
Need an NBA veteran for the stretch run? Chances are the San Antonio Spurs are able to scratch your itch.
They've already split from LaMarcus Aldridge, who is away from the team and awaiting a trade. But that could be the first of many moves even though they usually observe swap season from the sidelines.
They're getting phone calls on all of their pending free-agent veterans—Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, Patty Mills and Trey Lyles—and "are listening to inquires," per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
San Antonio focused on the future and player development at the bubble, and that mindset might be steering this team toward a massive sale. Contenders will want just about all of these players (Lyles doesn't move the needle much), and the Spurs should be glad to get back assets in return.
The thing to watch is whether the Silver and Black are good with getting draft capital or if they'll prefer young players with a little more seasoning who could hit the ground running and still grow with the core.
Toronto Raptors: Stand Pat
There are fans dreaming of a Kyle Lowry deal amid trade whispers, but don't look for an actual move before the deadline.
That's due to two factors.
One, he's making $30.5 million this season. Win-now teams—i.e., the ones who'd want a 34-year-old free-agent-to-be—don't have $30.5 million of flexibility. Maybe a few have some bloated contracts they'd like to unload, but what would be the incentive for the Toronto Raptors? And how many more assets would they require to do so?
Two, Toronto could be decent. Not a championship contender but certainly a pesky second-round matchup. Forget about the team's 17-20 record, which remains stained by its 2-8 start. Focus instead on its plus-1.4 net rating, which is ninth-best in the NBA and only one spot back of the top-seeded 76ers in the East.
The Raptors should want to play this out. Then, they can use any information to shape their strategy for the offseason, when Lowry and surely Norman Powell ($11.6 million player option for next season) will enter free agency. By that time, the Raptors will know whether they should pay up to keep them around or gain the flexibility that comes with getting that money off the books.
Utah Jazz: Take a Long Afternoon Nap
I mean, have you all seen the Utah Jazz play this season?
Their 27-9 record is the best in basketball, and their dominance is even more than that makes it sound. You may not remember this, but Utah sleepwalked to a 4-4 start to the season that included losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves (!!) and New York Knicks (by a dozen).
Strike that from the ledger, and you're looking at a 23-5 squad. That's an .821 winning percentage. Six teams in NBA history topped an .821 winning percentage. Four won championships. The other two were upset in seven games and then took home the title the next season.
The Jazz are brilliantly balanced.
They have this year's fourth-best offense and second-stingiest defense. You could keep a straight face while arguing for three different players as the team's most important: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley. Jordan Clarkson should have Sixth Man of the Year honors sewed up already. Utah is absurdly effective from distance, ranking first in both makes (17.1) and attempts (42.8) and third in percentage (39.8).
Could the Jazz add more? A big-wing defender would be nice. A stretch big has always been intriguing in Salt Lake City. But Utah doesn't have a great enough need to warrant paying a massive trade price, and if the team made a move on the margins, the incoming player wouldn't crack its top eight anyway.
Washington Wizards: Bring In a Veteran
I could predict the Washington Wizards will keep Bradley Beal, but it feels like we all know that already, right? If not, just take a peek at the last dispatch out of the District, courtesy of The Athletic's Shams Charania and Fred Katz:
"Beal has so far expressed he wants to remain in Washington and has not indicated he prefers to be traded, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic. The Wizards, in turn, have no interest in trading him. Amid calls from the general public and even ones from around the league that a team at the bottom of the standings would be best off dealing its prized player, Washington has made it clear it has no plans to move him."
Keeping Beal is fine. It's not the move I'd make, but when the NBA's 27-year-old scoring leader says he wants to stay with your squad, you let him.
Moreover, you go get him help to make his stay more significant. The Wizards can't pay a heavy premium to chase a spot in the play-in tournament, but they should seek a modestly priced veteran or two who could beef up the rotation.
George Hill would look great in this backcourt mix. Richaun Holmes could turbo-boost the frontcourt. Rudy Gay would juice the wing collection. The Wizards will have options, and they'll find at least one they like at the right price.
All stats current through the All-Star break and courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.