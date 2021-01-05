Kings' De'Aaron Fox Discusses Marvin Bagley III's Father Tweeting Trade Request

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings have had some family drama through social media in recent days, but point guard De'Aaron Fox said it isn't affecting anyone on the court.

"I don't think anybody's out there playing basketball worried about two tweets," Fox said, per Jason Jones of The Athletic. "And if you are, this ain't what you should be doing because muthaf---as gonna tweet you every day of your life while you're playing in this league. If that's what you're worried about, then I don't know what to tell you."

The problems arose when Marvin Bagley III's father tweeted at the team's account asking to trade his son:

Aaron Fox, De'Aaron's father, responded that Bagley should be traded:

While this could be a distraction, De'Aaron Fox said he had a quick meeting with Bagley and head coach Luke Walton to clear the air:

"One, it hasn't been brought up. Me, Marvin, Luke talked for five seconds because it wasn't a big deal. But like I said, when you're playing basketball if you're thinking about what somebody said on Twitter, then this ain't for you. I'm 100 percent completely honest with you when I tell you nobody's thinking about that while we're on the court."

The issue could be of some concern after the Kings suffered a 137-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, the team's third straight loss to fall to 3-4.

Bagley is getting more chances in his third season and has already set a new career high with seven starts, but he is averaging just 10.9 points with 8.1 rebounds per game and shooting only 35.8 percent from the field.

While the 2018 No. 2 overall pick has flashed potential when healthy, he will always be linked with No. 3 pick Luka Doncic.

The off-court discussions don't help, although Bagley has refused to talk about any trade requests, and Fox believes it is not an issue for the team going forward.