    LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs to Part Ways; SAS Reportedly Engaged in Trade Talks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2021

    San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    LaMarcus Aldridge's time with the San Antonio Spurs is coming to a close. 

    According to multiple reports, Aldridge and the Spurs have decided to part ways, and the team is exploring trade scenarios:

                    

    Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

    Teams will try to pursue other impact players like Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

