Draymond Green: 'Bulls--t' for Andre Drummond to Be Mistreated Amid Trade Rumors

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green called out the double standard in how players are treated when they request a trade compared to when a team decides to sit a player indefinitely while waiting to trade them, as is now the case with Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond.

KRON's Jason Dumas provided Green's full comments from Monday night, in which he described the Drummond situation as "bulls--t":

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported Monday the Cavs have decided to move forward with Jarrett Allen as the full-time starting center and didn't feel it was fair to Drummond to have him playing limited minutes, so the decision was made to sideline him until a deal is found.

Green pointed out how that's considered acceptable, but when a player like James Harden wants to leave and the team doesn't initially agree with the decision, the player is expected to show up to every practice and play every game or he becomes the subject of extreme ridicule.

Harden missed the start of training camp with the Houston Rockets before he was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets in mid-January as part of a four-team blockbuster.

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff called the decision to sit Drummond the "best for everybody."

"Obviously none of us wanted it to come to this," Bickerstaff told reporters. "I think you can let 'Dre speak for himself, but we had a good relationship. He liked it here in Cleveland. So it was not something that was easily decided upon. Obviously we felt the same way about 'Dre."

Allen's arrival to the Cavaliers, which came as part of the Harden trade, was a bit of a head-scratcher because of Drummond's presence. Something had to give, and now it has with Cleveland deciding to move forward with a new starting center.

The biggest problem is that the NBA trade deadline isn't until March 25, so Drummond could spend up to six weeks waiting in the wings if a deal isn't found quickly.