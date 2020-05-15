Hawks' John Collins Says He's 'Definitely' in the Conversation for Max Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 15, 2020

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

John Collins still has one more year remaining on his rookie contract, but the 22-year-old is confident his body of work is worth a max extension from the Atlanta Hawks

Speaking to Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Collins explained why he is "definitely" in the conversation for a max deal. 

"When we're talking max numbers and money, I feel like I definitely (am in) the conversation to have earned that money with the Hawks specifically, but obviously I know there's business and we don't always get exactly what we want," he said. "But I want to be a Hawk, I want to stay with the Hawks."

     

