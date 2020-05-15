Hawks' John Collins Says He's 'Definitely' in the Conversation for Max Contract

Nick Wass/Associated Press

John Collins still has one more year remaining on his rookie contract, but the 22-year-old is confident his body of work is worth a max extension from the Atlanta Hawks.

Speaking to Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Collins explained why he is "definitely" in the conversation for a max deal.

"When we're talking max numbers and money, I feel like I definitely (am in) the conversation to have earned that money with the Hawks specifically, but obviously I know there's business and we don't always get exactly what we want," he said. "But I want to be a Hawk, I want to stay with the Hawks."

