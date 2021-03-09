Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Told Teams They Won't Give Center Away

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly intent on maximizing value for center Andre Drummond before parting ways with him ahead of the March 25 NBA trade deadline.

During an appearance on SportsCenter (beginning at the 3:54 mark), ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said the Cavs have told interested teams that they are not "giving [Drummond] away" for nothing:

Windhorst added that the Cavaliers have said they have legitimate offers for Drummond and are holding out for either a young player or a draft pick—likely a second-rounder.

The Cavs have been sitting Drummond for nearly a month in anticipation of a trade and he hasn't dressed for the team's past nine games.

Given that the Cavaliers have already come this far, it's no surprise Windhorst noted that they are willing to take it all the way down to the March 25 deadline before trading him in order to get the most they can out of him.

Before Cleveland decided to sit Drummond, the two-time All-Star was enjoying another strong season. In 25 games, he was averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks, while shooting 47.4 percent from the field.

Drummond entered the season having won the rebounding title in three consecutive seasons and four of the previous five seasons, meaning any team with a need in the frontcourt could benefit from his arrival.

The 27-year-old veteran is in the final year of his contract, so he could be a rental to the team that acquires him. That is perhaps part of the reason why his value isn't particularly high on the trade market.

Last season, the Cavs essentially got Drummond for pennies on the dollar, as they sent a 2023 second-round pick and spare parts John Henson and Brandon Knight to the Detroit Pistons for him.

The Cavs no longer have a clear need for Drummond, as they acquired center Jarrett Allen from the Brooklyn Nets as part of the four-team deal that sent James Harden from the Houston Rockets to Brooklyn.

Allen is younger than Drummond at 22, and he has played well since arriving in Cleveland with averages of 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.

Also, the Cavs have tumbled to 13th in the Eastern Conference at 14-22 since a surprisingly strong start, meaning the playoffs may no longer be a priority this season.

The Cavaliers established last month that they were moving on from Drummond, but even though every other NBA team knows they are parting ways with him, the Cavs are clearly intent on milking Drummond for all he is worth on the trade market.