Celtics Trade Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Drawing Interest from Boston

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics will reportedly be interested in discussing a deal for forward Kawhi Leonard if the San Antonio Spurs make him available via trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski noted the Celtics inquired about acquiring Leonard prior to the trade deadline in February.

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reported Friday that Leonard desires a trade away from the Spurs.

Leonard missed all but nine games last season due to a quad injury, and there was constant controversy regarding his status.

In March, Wojnarowski reported there was a "tense and emotional" players-only meeting in which Leonard's teammates implored him to play. He never did return to the lineup, however.

Despite a seemingly fractured relationship between Leonard and the Spurs, there would be incentive for him to stay in the form of the supermax contract extension. Leonard can become a free agent after next season, and the Spurs can offer him the largest contract by far.

Despite that, ESPN's Chris Haynes reported Leonard would rather move on due to a "feeling of betrayal."

The Celtics have a ton of intriguing pieces to offer in a potential trade for Leonard, including Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier, assuming they want to keep Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum.

Boston also owns the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, and it will likely land the Sacramento Kings' first-round pick in 2019 unless it is No. 1 overall.

Perhaps no team in the NBA has more ammunition for a Leonard trade than the C's.

Boston is the likely Eastern Conference favorite entering 2018-19 with or without Leonard, but adding a 26-year-old two-time All-Star, two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and one-time NBA Finals MVP is a move that could put it on the same level as the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors.