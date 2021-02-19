76ers' Doc Rivers Named Team Durant Head Coach for 2021 NBA All-Star Game

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers will lead Team Durant during the NBA's All-Star Game on Sunday, March 7 in Atlanta.

Rivers earned the honor after the 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 112-105 on Friday, clinching the Eastern Conference's best win-loss record through games played on Sunday, Feb. 23.

He told reporters before the game that he preferred to be playing golf during All-Star weekend, but he'll be leading an All-Star team instead.

Typically, the Eastern and Western Conference coaches who oversee the top teams by win-loss record in each league by the two-week mark before the All-Star Game go on to coach during the midseason exhibition.

That's the case once again, so Rivers will be joining Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz, who will coach Team LeBron.

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant have been named the team captains for this year's All-Star Game and will choose their teams during a televised draft live on TNT at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 4.