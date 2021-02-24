    Raptors 2021 Schedule: Top Games, Updated Championship Odds and Predictions

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 24, 2021

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam drives to basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The Blazers won 112-111. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    Steve Dykes/Associated Press

    After a disappointing start to the NBA season, the Toronto Raptors found enough steam at the end of the first half of the campaign to enter the second half teetering on "average" territory.

    Toronto went 2-8 to start the year, but now sit fifth in the Eastern Conference at 16-16.

    Fred VanVleet is leading the way, with 19.8 points and 6.7 assists per game. Pascal Siakam is close behind, with 20.6 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds per outing.

    Amid speculation that he could be on the move ahead of the trade deadline, Kyle Lowry is posting 17.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds. 

    Here's a look at what the Raptors will have to face in their bid to be a playoff team for the eighth straight season. 

            

    2020-21 Raptors Schedule Details

    Second-Half Opener: Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks; Thursday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Championship Odds: (via FanDuel): 55-1

    Second-Half Schedule: NBA.com

            

    Top Matchups

    Brooklyn Nets (April 21 and 27)

    If the Raptors are truly going to establish themselves as contenders in the Eastern Conference again this season, the Nets are a team they will likely be forced to contend with come playoff time.

    Brooklyn is currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference behind its superstar trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

    The way things are shaping up currently, the Raptors could have to face the Nets in the first or second round of the playoffs should they make it.

    Matchups with Brooklyn on April 21 and 27 will be a great measuring stick for the Raptors to see where they stand among the best teams in the conference.

        

    Los Angeles Clippers (May 4 and 11)

    The Raptors will fight for positioning in the Eastern Conference throughout the second half of the schedule, but chances against the other contenders are limited. There are two games against the Brooklyn Nets, but the team will be done with games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers by the All-Star break.

    It leaves few must-win games, but there are still a pair of exciting matchups on the schedule when Kawhi Leonard lines up against Toronto.

    Leonard notably helped the Raptors win the NBA title in 2019 before leaving for the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency. He was supposed to lead the Clippers to their own title in 2020 while Toronto was expected to struggle, although neither season went as planned. Both squads reached the conference semifinals before losing in seven games.

    This will be another opportunity to show the superstar what he is missing with a team that continues to compete.

    VanVleet and Siakam will do their best to match up with Leonard and Paul George in what should be a pair of close battles.

         

    Season Forecast

    The Raptors found their stride at the end of the first half, but they will need to start trending toward elite if they want a chance at competing with the conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers or the Milwaukee Bucks. 

    With little help behind VanVleet and Siakam, though, Toronto needs more time before it can contend for a title again. After all, just seven players from the 2018-19 championship squad are rostered with the Raptors. 

    Aron Baynes hasn't been productive this season in front of Chris Boucher, who has broken out in his fourth year in the league and posted better stats than Baynes but has started just once.

    With DeAndre' Bembry, Terence Davis, Norman Powell and Yuta Watanabe joining Boucher in making up the team's second line, there's a depth problem in Toronto that needs to be addressed before the team can consider itself serious contenders again in the East. 

              

    Record Prediction: 33-39

                

    For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

    Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado or Tennessee. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.

    Related

      NBA odds: Raptors vs. Heat prediction, odds, pick, and more

      NBA odds: Raptors vs. Heat prediction, odds, pick, and more
      Toronto Raptors logo
      Toronto Raptors

      NBA odds: Raptors vs. Heat prediction, odds, pick, and more

      Noam Bernstein
      via ClutchPoints

      New NBA Schedule Released 🚨

      Second half of the 2020-21 schedule is officially here 📲

      New NBA Schedule Released 🚨
      Toronto Raptors logo
      Toronto Raptors

      New NBA Schedule Released 🚨

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Cedric Maxwell: Luka Is 'Larry Bird Reincarnated'

      Cedric Maxwell: Luka Is 'Larry Bird Reincarnated'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Cedric Maxwell: Luka Is 'Larry Bird Reincarnated'

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂

      🔔 76ers looking for major trade? 🤔 Drummond getting significant interest 📲 Buying/selling the latest trade buzz

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂
      Toronto Raptors logo
      Toronto Raptors

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂

      Mandela Namaste
      via Bleacher Report