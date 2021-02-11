Celtics Trade Targets to Avoid at 2021 NBA Deadline

0 of 3

The Boston Celtics have played in three of the past four Eastern Conference Finals, but getting back to that spot—let alone breaking through for their first NBA Finals trip since 2010—could be tricky.

The East looks as loaded as ever.

The Milwaukee Bucks built a Big Three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. The Brooklyn Nets constructed their own with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The Philadelphia 76ers are steamrolling with a healthy Joel Embiid tossing his hat into the MVP race. The Miami Heat, who won the conference last season, could be catching fire now that their roster is back at full strength.

The Celtics have a pair of surging stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, a ferocious defender in Marcus Smart and an impact rookie in Payton Pritchard. Beyond them, they have a slew of question marks, ranging from the health (and efficiency) of Kemba Walker, the strength of this center rotation and the firepower of the supporting cast.

Boston seems like one of the most logical buyers on the trade market, but it would do well to avoid the following three potential targets.