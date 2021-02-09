    Kyrie Irving Says Nets Look 'Very Average' Amid 3-Game Losing Streak

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) attempt a layup as Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee (24) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    The Brooklyn Nets fell to 14-12 after the 6-18 Detroit Pistons beat them 122-111 on Tuesday night, which was their third loss in a row.

    After the game, Nets point guard Kyrie Irving told reporters that the team looks "very average" at the moment in response to a question from ESPN's Malika Andrews about where the team is now and what it is collectively working toward:

    "I don't think that we go out every single day of our lives and sacrifice the time in order to be average at anything," Irving said in part. "I know you don't wake up, I know no one here on this call wakes up to be average at anything they do, and we look very average."

    The Nets held the NBA's third-best offensive rating entering Tuesday, but they were 27th in defensive rating, per NBA.com. They still were sixth in net rating, though, even though Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden have played only six games together thus far.

    The Nets have some excellent wins on their resume, perhaps most notably a 130-96 win over the Utah Jazz, who hold the NBA's best record. They also own a 124-120 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, who are third in the Western Conference at 17-8, and blowout wins over the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

    However, the Nets also have some inexplicable losses, including Tuesday's defeat to the Pistons. Brooklyn also lost 149-146 to the Washington Wizards, who are second-to-last in the East.

    Despite the up-and-down nature of their results thus far, the Nets were still fourth in the Eastern Conference after the loss. There's also plenty of time for the Irving-Durant-Harden trio to gel and form better chemistry before the playoffs in late May.

    They'll have a chance to get back on track with a home matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

