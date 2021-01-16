NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Bradley Beal Trade, Andre Drummond

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Bradley Beal hasn't demanded a trade from the Washington Wizards, but if he ever does, he's already got at least one team willing to make a deal for his services.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat are hoping that the Wizards make Beal available in trade talks because their interest level is "high."

Unfortunately, there's no indication that Washington will put the two-time NBA All-Star on the trading block anytime soon unless he forces them to, as James Harden did with the Houston Rockets.

But even if the Wizards were interested in dealing Beal, the Heat may not have enough to offer in return.

Right now, their best package would likely include Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson or Precious Achiuwa, first-round picks in 2025 and 2027 and cap fillers.

That might not be good enough, though, as it's likely that Washington would want Robinson and Achiuwa in that proposed scenario, not either or.

In that case, the deal would be too rich for Miami's liking, per Jackson's sources.

For his part, Beal has been a model citizen so far this season, averaging a career-high 34.9 points per game while shooting 37.5 percent from three.

But with the team sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference holding an embarrassing 3-8 record, his patience may be wearing thin.

"I'm pissed off," Beal told Sam Quinn of CBS Sports after pouring in a career-high 60 points in a 141-136 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. "I'm mad. I don't count [them]. Any of my career-highs, they've been in losses. So I don't give a damn. You can throw it right out the window with the other two or three I've had.

"I just want to win."

Not long afterwards, he publicly lambasted his team for its collective lack of effort on defense after giving up 116 points to the Boston Celtics in a loss.

"It's our defense," Beal told Chase Hughes of NBC Sports. "I don't know why it's our defense. At this point, we can't guard a parked car."

If the Wizards can't figure out how to defend and ultimately win games, their time could be running out to keep Beal, who has been with the team nine years since they drafted him in 2012 with the No. 3 overall pick.

Andre Drummond on the Move?

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Anytime there's a trade in the NBA, there's always a point in time in the past where it should have become evident that the writing was on the wall.

That time could be now for Andre Drummond.

According to Chris Fedor of the Plain Dealer, initial contract talks between Drummond's camp and the Cleveland Cavaliers "didn't go great."

"The kind of value he's looking for is not necessarily one that the Cavs would be comfortable with in free agency," Fedor said on the Wine & Gold Talk podcast.

Couple Drummond's contract woes with the arrival of Jarrett Allen in Cleveland as a result of the four-team blockbuster trade that sent Harden to the Brooklyn Nets and it might be time for the two-time All-Star to get used to the idea of hearing his name in trade rumors.

Right now, he's playing in the last year of his contract for $28.75 million and could be an unrestricted free agent this summer if he doesn't sign an extension with the Cavs.

That's why it might be in Cleveland's best interest to move him now before they lose him for nothing.

But that's easier said than done.

Currently, the Cavs (6-7) have the No. 7 spot in the East, and Drummond is coming off his best performance with the team.

In a 106-103 win over the New York Knicks, he scored a game-high 33 points and 23 rebounds to help the team snap a three-game losing streak.

"When he plays with that determination and force, there's not many people who can stop him 1-on-1," head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told Fedor. "You can't speak enough about what Dre did and the impact he can have on the game on both ends of the floor.

"Dre knows his worth. You obviously see what he's capable of."

Allen hasn't put numbers on the board quite like Drummond, but he fits with the way the Cavs want to play around their two young stars Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

Thus far this season, the 22-year old big man is averaging a career-high 11.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

And since Allen is in the final year of his rookie deal, Cleveland can't afford to pay him and Drummond.

One has to go, and Drummond knows it.

"I play the same way each and every night," Drummond said. "The trade, it is what it is. There nothing I can do about that. If I do get traded, I don't control that either. I'm just here to play basketball with whatever jersey I have on. That's all I can focus on right now."

Maurice Bobb covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow Maurice on Twitter, @ReeseReport.