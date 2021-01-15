Andre Drummond Rumors: Cavs Haven't Gotten Traction in Contract Talks Ahead of FA

David Liam Kyle

As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to welcome Jarrett Allen into the fold, they reportedly find themselves in a contract bind with Andre Drummond.

On the Wine & Gold Talk podcast, Chris Fedor of the Plain Dealer reported Cleveland's "initial conversations" with Drummond's camp "didn't go great" because the "kind of value he's looking for is not necessarily one that the Cavs would be comfortable with in free agency."

The Cavs acquired Allen on Thursday as part of the four-team blockbuster trade that sent James Harden from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets.

Allen has been Brooklyn's primary center since his rookie season in 2017-18. The 22-year-old started 180 of the 234 games he appeared in for the franchise and is averaging a career-high 11.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game so far in 2020-21.

Drummond opted in to the final season of his contract during the offseason. The two-time All-Star will earn $28.75 million in 2020-21 before being eligible for free agency this summer.

Cleveland acquired Drummond from the Detroit Pistons in February. He's averaged 17.8 points and 13.4 rebounds in 19 starts with the team. The 27-year-old leads the league with 15.1 rebounds per game this season.

The Cavaliers are building around a young foundation led by Darius Garland and Collin Sexton. Allen is five years younger than Drummond and will be eligible for restricted free agency after this season.

Given the current state of Cleveland's roster, Allen seems like the safer bet for the franchise to prioritize over Drummond.