Power Ranking Every NBA Franchise over the Last 5 Seasons

0 of 30

Ben Margot/Associated Press

These are not your regular-season NBA power rankings.

Weekly real-time looks at the league's pecking order are subject to recency bias and, oftentimes, the wild swings that come with it. Stretching the criteria to a half-decade changes the methodology. One scorching-hot stretch or anomaly season still matters, but it's not going to change everything.

This bigger-picture evaluation will lean on NBA Math's rolling team ratings (RTR), in addition to other harbingers of performance. The final tallies take into account the following returns:

Average RTR over the past five years Peak 82-game RTR (average of the best 82 scores, each of which represents a 10-game stretch) True RTR peak (the single best 10-game stretch) Overall winning percentage Playoff appearances Championships

Finding z-scores for each of the six categories and weighting them equally—aside from titles, which will double in weight—lets us juggle sustained team success, the absolute peaks of performance and postseason accolades.

This approach is not Teflon. It looks exclusively at on-court performance and doesn't factor in draft and trade track records, along with team goals. Some squads weren't trying to win for much of the past five years. This also doesn't weight the competitive discrepancy in the East and West. Not all above-.500 records and playoff pushes are created equally.

Potential shortcomings and issues will be addressed whenever necessary. But this is first and foremost an assessment of on-court results. Contributing factors and context will be part of each explanation, as will evaluations of every team's immediate outlook.

One last thing to remember: Singular seasons can be tipping points, but they are not be-alls. This exercise takes stock of the past five years in total. Recent success does not trounce past failures. And yes, this is a thinly veiled reminder meant almost exclusively for Los Angeles Lakers fans.

Now, we rank.