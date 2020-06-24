Leon Rose Hopes Knicks Will Have Decision on Head Coach by End of July

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 6: Leon Rose of the New York Knicks watches the game on March 6, 2020 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The New York Knicks won't be among the 22 teams venturing to Orlando, Florida, for the NBA's restart on July 31, but they'll be doing their best to grab their own headlines around that time.

Team president Leon Rose says he hopes to make a decision on the Knicks' new head coach by the end of July. The news came during an interview with the club's play-by-play announcer Mike Breen on MSG Network.

     

