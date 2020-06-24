Leon Rose Hopes Knicks Will Have Decision on Head Coach by End of July

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The New York Knicks won't be among the 22 teams venturing to Orlando, Florida, for the NBA's restart on July 31, but they'll be doing their best to grab their own headlines around that time.

Team president Leon Rose says he hopes to make a decision on the Knicks' new head coach by the end of July. The news came during an interview with the club's play-by-play announcer Mike Breen on MSG Network.

