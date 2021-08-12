Nets Rumors: Kyle Korver Joins Steve Nash's Staff as Player Development Asst.

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Kyle Korver, who is one of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history, is stepping off the court after a 17-season pro career—but he's not straying too far.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Korver is joining the Brooklyn Nets as a player development assistant to head coach Steve Nash. It's the second notable addition to Kerr's staff in as many days, with former Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford reportedly hired to serve as a coaching consultant, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Korver, 40, finished 10th on the NBA's all-time list for best three-point shooting percentage, a ranking topped by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. He joins a player development staff led by Adam Harrington and will work with fellow player development assistants Amar'e Stoudemire and Tiago Splitter.

The former Creighton star led the NBA in three-point percentage four times, including a career-high 53.6 percent rate in 2009-10 with the Utah Jazz.

The New Jersey Nets drafted Korver with the 51st pick in the 2003 NBA draft, but the team sold his rights to the Philadelphia 76ers on the same day.

Korver suited up for the 76ers, Utah Jazz (twice), Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

He's notably been an integral part of a few teams that made deep playoff runs, including the 2016-17 and 2017-18 Cavs (both NBA finalists), the 2010-11 Bulls and 2014-15 Hawks (both Eastern Conference finalists) and 2007-08 Utah Jazz (Western Conference semifinalist who lost to the eventual West champion Los Angeles Lakers).

Korver was also part of the 2019-20 Milwaukee Bucks, who finished first in the Eastern Conference regular-season standings. Though he never officially announced his retirement, he did not play last season.

For his career, Korver averaged 9.7 points per game on 44.2 percent shooting (42.9 percent from deep). He made one All-Star game in 2015 as a member of the Hawks, who finished the regular season as the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.

He also won the NBA's Sportsmanship Award in 2015.