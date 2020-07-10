Ranking NBA's Top 15 Centers This Season

1 of 11

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

15. Christian Wood, Detroit Pistons

The temptation to vault Christian Wood higher is real real. He epitomizes the in vogue center, someone who is a presence on the glass, swats the occasional shot, strokes triples and even puts the ball on the floor. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serge Ibaka and Kristaps Porzingis are the only other players clearing 20 points, 10 rebounds, one block and one three-point make per 36 minutes.

Sample size takes something away from Wood's year in review, but not much. It isn't his fault that Pistons head coach Dwane Casey stuck with Thon Maker for so long, or that he didn't enter the starting lineup until after the Andre Drummond trade. That Wood's per-game numbers since getting more burn have closely reflected his per-minute output is a big deal.

Detroit will need to worry about its defense if he's the man in the middle, though. Wood, an Early Bird free agent after this year, can cover a lot of ground, but he's easily led astray off the ball, and opponents are unafraid to attack the basket when he's jumping center.

Offensive variety is still enough to get him by even if he doesn't shore up his defense. He is at home squaring up for set triples, running into quick catch-and-launch looks, slipping to the baskets off screens, beating closeouts off the dribble and driving baseline. He has even flashed more advanced playmaking chops, increasing the frequency with which he finds shooters while on the move.

14. Jonas Valanciunas, Memphis Grizzlies

Jonas Valanciunas is navigating center's new world order just fine. The three-point shot he's tested over the past few seasons is a big part of it. He's hitting 36.7 percent of his triples on a career-high 1.7 attempts per 36 minutes, allowing Memphis to leverage him as both a roller and popper.



Barreling his way toward the hoop remains one of Valanciunas' greatest strengths. His screens stop players dead in their tracks, and he's averaging a whopping 1.24 points per possession as the roll man (74th percentile).

Defenders are still liable to look like puny humans when he goes to work down low. He is both hefty and handy: light on his feet, heavy with his shoulders. He's one of 10 players shooting better than 50 percent on at least three post-ups per game.

Merging the traditional with the neoteric wouldn't mean much if Valanciunas couldn't hang on defense. He can. He's not matchup-proof, but his rotations around the basket are on point enough that he's a net-plus back-line stopper when playing beside rangier 4s. Memphis has maintained an above-average defense in the time he's spent next to Brandon Clarke or Jaren Jackson Jr.—nothing if not a ringing endorsement of Valanciunas' capacity to survive the ongoing frontcourt revolution.

13. Derrick Favors, New Orleans Pelicans

Derrick Favors is easy to miss among bigs with more bedecked offensive tricks. His three-point volume and efficiency never took off, and mid-range jumpers have been almost entirely weeded out of his arsenal over the past two seasons. Playing him can come at an opportunity cost if the offense doesn't have the spacing to milk his rolls to the basket or the flexibility to let him hunt second-chance points.



New Orleans has done a nice job of establishing his fit, even when he plays with Zion Williamson at the 4. The team's guards ceaselessly push the ball in transition, and putting pressure on the rim is of the utmost importance. And it works.



The Pelicans are fortunate it does. They can't afford not to play Favors. The same was true for the Utah Jazz. It would remain true if he were part of another team. His defensive presence is tone-setting. He is a back-line quarterback, and what he lacks in the fast-twitch department, he makes up for with court awareness.

Targeting Favors on switches is seldom an effective ploy. He stays in front of ball-handlers, won't bite on head-fakes and has the lateral gait to remain attached at the hip when they do put their heads down.

It is no accident New Orleans went from 26th in defensive efficiency through its first 25 games while Favors was dealing with injuries to eighth since. Other players face tougher assignments—mainly on the wings—but he is the backbone that keeps the half-court integrity intact.

12. Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers

Relentless is the word that best encapsulates Montrezl Harrell's court presence. He is neither an exceptional rebounder nor rim protector, but his game knows only one gear: light speed.

Harrell will out-talent few of his opponents. He'll outwork almost all of them. His pick-and-roll synergy with Lou Williams is well-documented, but his finishing has more layers than that two-man connection. He will bruise his way to buckets in the post on one possession and then finagle his way to the basket, off the dribble, on the next.

Someone who checks in at 6'7" shouldn't be so apt at getting through and over bigger opponents. Harrell merges force with finesse in a way defenses can't quite contain. And the surety with which he carries himself—he isn't shy about finishing plays while logging time beside superstars and primary ball-handlers galore—has secured his transition from a per-minute superhero to a higher-volume, per-game weapon.

To wit: Antetokounmpo and Jokic are the only other players averaging more than 18 points while shooting better than 59 percent on twos. Harrell's scoring opportunities are more elementary than theirs in the macro but no less overwhelming.

11. Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez is so much more than his missed wide-open threes. And make no mistake: He's missing a bunch of wide-open threes. Among 126 players who have attempted at least 100 triples with a defender six or more feet away, his 29.2 percent clip ranks...124th.

Volume and reputation help Lopez's floor-spacing value. He has made threes at a higher rate in the past and takes enough of them that defenses are drawn outside the paint. He mitigates his shaky shooting even further by peppering in some nifty drives. He has the handle to get around opposing bigs without an up-fake, and the in-between touch to put down looks on the move.

Post-ups also remain a reliable part of his bag. He's averaging 1.08 points per possession in these situations (87th percentile). Functionally, then, he's still a threat from all over the floor.

Lopez's defensive utility takes care of the rest. If he's not matchup-proof, he's pretty damn close. Where many of the switchiest bigs depend on side-to-side burst, he uses wide, low-to-the-ground stances.

Smaller, quicker ball-handlers are hard-pressed to get around his length, and he is a case-specific virtuoso. The amount of space he leaves between face-up scorers varies by a player's strength—his speed, his outside touch, his willingness to pull up off the dribble, etc.

When being challenged by Lopez at the rim, opponents are shooting 46.9 percent—a top-three mark among 67 players who defend at least four such looks per game. Rival offenses are getting to the basket less and taking more of their shots from mid-range with him on the floor, a direct result of his capability in space.

Demanding he receive Defensive Player of the Year consideration goes a touch too far, but over the past two seasons, Lopez has indeed entrenched himself as one of the league's most impactful defenders.