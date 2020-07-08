Ranking NBA's Top 15 Small Forwards This Season

1 of 11

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

15. T.J. Warren, Indiana Pacers



In his first season with the Indiana Pacers, T.J. Warren has quickly established himself as perhaps the team's best scorer. In the rawest sense, his team-leading 18.7 points per game would suggest as much, though Domantas Sabonis' 18.5 aren't far behind. They're within a point of each other in the percentage of makes that are assisted, as well.

What sets Warren apart, though, is his ability to both spread the floor (37.5 percent on 3.0 three-point attempts per game) and run some pick-and-roll. Nearly a fifth of his possessions come as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, and he's scoring at an above-average clip out of that play type.

He still leaves plenty to be desired on the defensive end, but for a team that has been missing Victor Oladipo for most of the season, that from-scratch offense is valuable.

14. Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat



The easiest gripe to make about Duncan Robinson is that he doesn't do much at a high level beyond shoot. Well, when you shoot like this, that's not much of a gripe.

Stephen Curry (2015-16) and Steve Novak (2011-12) are the only players in league history who have matched or exceeded Robinson's 2019-20 marks for volume (10.2 attempts per 75 possessions) and efficiency (44.8 percent) from three.

Among players who have taken at least 500 shots from anywhere in a season, Robinson's otherworldly 66.5 effective field-goal percentage trails only a bunch of All-Star centers and 2014-15 Kyle Korver.

He's been a flamethrower this season, and the Miami Heat have legitimately fallen apart when he isn't out there spacing the floor. They've been plus-8.8 points per 100 possessions when he's played and minus-4.9 when he sits, giving him a 13.7 net rating swing that ranks in the 99th percentile.

Even if he doesn't dish out a ton of dimes or lock down the opposition's best player, the impact driven by his shooting is immense.

13. OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors



On the other end of the equation is Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby, a solid offensive player who contributes the bulk of his value on the defensive end.

All season, Anunoby has been willing and able to spend time on the opposition's top offensive players. And Toronto's defense ranks in the 84th percentile when he's on the floor. His length, athleticism and switchability are reminiscent of some of the game's top defenders, which makes sense given his standout habits.

"Ron Artest, Scottie Pippen, Kawhi [Leonard], guys like that," Anunoby told reporters when asked who he patterns his defense after earlier this season. "Draymond [Green]."

Those are ambitious targets, but Anunoby possesses the tools to get there, at least on the defensive end.

Whether he can carry a bigger load offensively remains to be seen, but simply maintaining his three-point shooting from this season (38.1 percent on 3.4 attempts per game) would make him a prototypical three-and-D specialist.

12. Kelly Oubre Jr., Phoenix Suns



The 2019-20 campaign has marked a breakout for 24-year-old Kelly Oubre Jr. He's raised his scoring average in each of his five NBA seasons, peaking at 18.7 with the Phoenix Suns.

His three-point percentage (35.2) is just shy of the league average on a steady diet of 5.5 attempts per game.

And even with those marks on the offensive side of the floor, Oubre's greatest value may be derived from his defensive ability. His length and athleticism allow him to cover multiple positions. His tenacity leads to being second on the team in rebounds per game (6.4) and first in total rebounds.

Overall, the Suns' defensive rating has been 2.8 points per 100 possessions better when he's on the floor, though the team still defends at a below-average level. When he shares the floor with another switchy wing in Mikal Bridges, though, Phoenix's defensive rating jumps to the 67th percentile.

11. Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz



He may be categorized as a small forward here, but Joe Ingles has functionally been the point guard of the Utah Jazz's Quin Snyder era.

That's tied largely to the fact that he's been with the team as long as Snyder, but during this partnership, Ingles' 1,695 assists almost double No. 2 on the list. His assist percentage over the same span trails only Ricky Rubio and Trey Burke among all Jazz players.

He's gotten plenty of credit as a shooter over the course of his career, but Ingles' passing and feel for the game out of pick-and-rolls really drive his value.

He's generally been a solid perimeter defender, as well. He doesn't possess the same vertical and lateral athleticism as other wings, but he has solid size (6'7", 226 lbs), competes and is almost always in the right place on his rotations.

Put it all together and it should be relatively easy to see why Ingles is having another high-impact season despite averaging just 9.8 points. On the season, the Jazz have been plus-5.9 points per 100 possessions with Ingles on the floor and minus-1.2 with him off.