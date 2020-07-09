Ranking NBA's Top 15 Power Forwards This Season

1 of 11

15. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s inclusion among the power forwards might bother some. We feel you. Please know it was the consummate either-or call. His possession data is almost perfectly split, with a slight edge in favor of center. In the end, though, he logged enough time with Jonas Valanciunas and guarded enough non-5s to get the nod here.

You're in no way alone if Jackson's sophomore effort hasn't blown you away. His fouling and rebounding remain issues, and for all the positionless tools he sports, he doesn't yet look the part of someone who can lock horns with opposing centers. Memphis allows 113.4 points per 100 possessions (34th percentile) and struggles to keep offenses away from the rim with him at the 5.

Still, the Grizzlies have far worse outcomes than a version of Jackson that can't sponge up heavy minutes at center. He has the lateral mobility to hang with contemporary 4s; this isn't the San Antonio Spurs trying to prolong LaMarcus Aldridge's time at power forward.

It makes more sense to trumpet Jackson's offensive progress. His three-point-attempt rate has more than doubled from his rookie season while his efficiency spiked by nearly four percentage points. Only six other players who have logged at least 500 minutes are shooting as well from deep (39.7 percent) on eight-plus attempts per 36 minutes: Davis Bertans, Cameron Johnson, Danilo Gallinari, Paul George, Georges Niang and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jackson's range and volume are supreme luxuries on the frontline. Letting so many threes rip is a sure-fire way to ensure he has no trouble playing power forward, and it opens up the floor for his guards. Concern for his defensive progress is fine, but his long-range touch—which he couples with a fair-weather ability to put the ball on the floor, albeit in slow motion—gives way to a matchup-proof quality that cannot be undersold.

14. Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac would've earned much higher placement if not for a left knee injury that might end his season. Thirty-two appearances isn't a lot, but it's enough to reinforce that he—not Aaron Gordon, nor Markelle Fulz, nor Mo Bamba—is Orlando's future.

One-man defensive systems have that effect. Isaac is a hellfire draw for any big or wing. His length is ubiquitous in passing lanes, and he can simultaneously guard the big and ball-handler in pick-and-rolls.

Getting off jumpers with him in the vicinity is a chore. He ranks in the top seven of both short and long mid-range shots despite missing more than half the season, according to PBP Stats. His length is equally imposing closer to the basket. Opponents are shooting 51.4 percent against him at the rim, a top-11 mark among 67 players challenging at least four point-blank looks per games.

Future Defensive Player of the Year candidacy is absolutely in play, if not inevitable, for Isaac. The Magic need only be concerned about his offense. The odds of him developing a serviceable floor game are slim, and he doesn't yet have enough spacing around him to get more bites as the roll man. If he doesn't hone his three-point shot, then Isaac, like Orlando itself, will be up against an artificial ceiling.

13. PJ Tucker, Houston Rockets

Has PJ Tucker ever missed a corner three? Asking for a friend.

Tucker is the player every contender—and wannabe contender—lusts after: a low-usage shooter and defensive tryhard with positional range that contradicts his size. It isn't enough that he was already the Rockets' most valuable individual stopper on the wings. In the aftermath of Clint Capela's injury and eventual departure, they've made Tucker their de facto center.

Living up to that job description isn't easy, period. It is an even more unreasonable ask for a 6'5" 35-year-old who has made a career out of absorbing the toll attached to playing consistent, unyielding physical defense.

And Tucker, for the record, is not some panacea in the middle. Houston's defense ranks in the 34th percentile of points allowed per 100 possessions when he's manning the middle. Sticking him next to Robert Covington has helped quite a bit, but there will always be a functional trade-off to playing sooo small, and it'll usually manifest most on the glass.

Nevertheless, Tucker's value isn't exclusively tied to defensive returns. It is more so grounded in the freedom he provides the Rockets. They are the best version of themselves because he can switch from chasing wings to rumbling with bigs. Russell Westbrook, in particular, probably never completes his midseason turnaround without Houston diving into microball—an option the team only ever had because of Tucker.

12. Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic

Aaron Gordon's offensive arc has unfolded like a career-long identity crisis. Is he a big? A wing? Can he shoot? Handle the ball?

Definitive answers have yet to be provided—not flattering ones, anyway. Gordon's role has varied. And while he's still most likely best suited as a finisher out of the pick-and-roll and in transition, the Magic have steered him closer to the wing end of the spectrum. They have few alternatives and, thus, no choice.

This isn't always the best look for anyone involved. Gordon isn't efficient on drives or when pulling up off the bounce. But he has started to find his way as a playmaker. Head coach Steve Clifford recently saddled him with more pick-and-roll initiation, and he's responded by averaging 5.0 assists—and 8.3 potential assists—over his past 25 games.

The Magic won't soon trot out Gordon without another setup man. But his improving feel for facilitation diversifies an otherwise humdrum offense. And if his standstill three-point clip holds—39.3 percent over this 25-game stretch—Orlando will have one of the league's hotter commodities on its hands: a playmaking defensive difference-maker with usable outside touch.

11. Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers

Evaluating Tobias Harris' season against the five-year, $180 million max deal he signed over the offseason would be unfair to him. He isn't playing up to that contract, but the Sixers aren't paying him to. Last year's market gave him leverage. Philly's still-mysterious breakup with Jimmy Butler gave him more.

Harris actually has performed up to snuff following a rocky start to the year. He's averaging 20.0 points and 3.1 points while swishing 39.1 percent of his threes since Nov. 15.

For all the Sixers' offensive clumpiness, they've fared quite well when Harris sets up shop at power forward—lineup combinations they have at the same time fielded more than you think and not nearly enough. (Translation: What is Al Horford doing in Philly?) His defense has also been pleasantly solid, even relative to the less-squirmy assignments he pulls by seeing so much time between some combination of Josh Richardson, Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle.

If Harris is guilty of anything, it's of not being Jimmy Butler. He doesn't foment the same defensive discord when working off the dribble and, by extension, cannot lug the burden of an entire half-court offense for long stretches or during crunch time. His job is made that much harder by the Sixers' wonky roster construction. That he's not higher is on his limitations as a three-level scorer, and on Philly for not putting him in a better spot.