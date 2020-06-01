Ranking NBA's Top 15 Point Guards This Season

1 of 11

Cole Burston/Getty Images

15. Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie's field-goal percentage, three-point percentage and free-throw percentage all saw fairly significant declines this season. Who knew that D'Angelo Russell was such a safety net?

Still, the Brooklyn Nets managed just 102.5 points per 100 possessions when Dinwiddie was off the floor this season. For context's sake, the Golden State Warriors' league-worst offense scored 104.9 points per 100 possessions.

When Dinwiddie was in the game, that number jumped to 111.8, giving him an offensive rating swing that ranked in the 97th percentile.

Despite the inefficiency on his own shots, Dinwiddie's presence on the floor made things easier for everyone else. He commanded plenty of defensive attention as the No. 1 option for all but the 20 games Kyrie Irving played and was a willing passer when that attention overwhelmed. His career-high 6.8 assists led the team.

14. D'Angelo Russell, Minnesota Timberwolves

Stephen Curry and James Harden are the only players in NBA history who have had seasons in which they matched or exceeded Russell's 2019-20 averages for assists (7.0) and threes (3.9) per 75 possessions.

His ability to drag defenders well outside the three-point line opened things up for teammates with both the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. But it still feels like we've yet to see the fully realized Russell.

Perhaps the pick-and-roll (or, more likely, pick-and-pop) game with he and Karl-Anthony Towns will do the trick. Sure, that same duo is a likely target for opponents on the other end of the floor, but it'll be a nightmare to cover.

Russell had a sub-50 effective field-goal percentage on shots off the dribble this season, but defenses won't be able to load up on him when Towns is the one setting ball screens. And if the guard has his matchup on an island, he'll do plenty of damage.

13. Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet became a full-time starter this season, and he didn't disappoint. Beyond the career-high 17.6 points he averaged, he shot 38.8 percent from three on 7.0 attempts per game. His 6.6 assists made him one of the game's top secondary creators as part of the Toronto Raptors' two-point-guard attack.

But what really sets VanVleet apart from the point guards detailed above is his defense. Despite a listed height of just 6'0", he manages to make life difficult for opposing 1s by seemingly setting up shop right under their dribble. It's almost like the undersized boxer working way inside the range of his taller opponent.

When he was on the floor this season, Toronto allowed 105.9 points per 100 possessions, a mark that ranked in the 87th percentile. His in-your-face defense on opposing creators was a big reason why.

12. Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee Bucks

Speaking of defense, Eric Bledsoe is one of the league's best among point guards. After making first-team All-Defense in 2019, there was no slippage from Bledsoe in 2019-20.

On the season, the Milwaukee Bucks allowed an era-defying 95.3 points per 100 possessions when Bledsoe shared the floor with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Their overall defense, which ranks first in the league by a wide margin, allowed 102.3 points per 100 possessions.

Like VanVleet, Bledsoe is undersized (6'1") but unafraid to play in close quarters. With his lateral quickness, he can play a more aggressive brand of defense than most.

And his offense isn't too shabby, either. In fact, after a few years alongside the MVP-caliber Giannis, Bledsoe might be a bit underrated on that end. This season, he averaged 25.4 points and 7.4 assists per 75 possessions with a 58.3 true shooting percentage when Giannis was off the floor.

11. De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

One of the key differences between Bledsoe and De'Aaron Fox is that the former had the luxury of playing over two-thirds of his total minutes alongside an MVP. His burden was significantly lighter than Fox's, a third-year guard tasked with engineering the offense of a team without an All-Star.

Even with the heavy load and an early-season injury that cost him 17 straight games, though, Fox maintained his career's upward trajectory. He averaged 20.4 points and 6.8 assists in just 31.7 minutes per game, and he scored at an above-average rate in isolation and as a pick-and-roll ball-handler.

As (or if) Sacramento fills out the roster around Fox with more reliable offensive players, and defenses can afford less focus on the point guard, Fox's ability to attack one-on-one will yield even better overall numbers.