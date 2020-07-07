Ranking NBA's Top 15 Shooting Guards This Season

1 of 11

15. Danny Green, Los Angeles Lakers

Though he hasn't been quite the impact juggernaut he was in 2018-19 when the Toronto Raptors' net rating was 17.4 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor, Danny Green has still been a clear positive for the Los Angeles Lakers.

And of course, that impact once again comes from far more than scoring. Among the 147 players in NBA history with a 2.0-plus box plus/minus, Green is 136th in points per possession.

In 2019-20, he's done all the same things that have carried that value throughout his career. He spreads the floor, hits threes at an above-average rate and is capable of bothering the top perimeter option from about any opponent.

14. Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

The 2019-20 season may be the best of Tim Hardaway Jr.'s career. He's posting career highs in threes per possession, three-point percentage, true shooting percentage and win shares per 48 minutes.

The Dallas Mavericks have been plus-12.7 points per 100 possessions (98th percentile) when Hardaway is on the floor with Luka Doncic and plus-5.0 when Luka is on the floor without Hardaway.

Hardaway isn't the only reason for that difference, but an elite floor-spacer, which is exactly what his 40.7 three-point percentage says he is this season, is what Dallas should surround Luka with.

All year, when Luka has kicked it out or around the perimeter, Hardaway has been keyed in and ready to cast off. He's fifth in total catch-and-shoot points and has a 63.7 effective field-goal percentage on those shots.

13. Evan Fournier, Orlando Magic

For a team that has a bottom-10 offense, Evan Fournier has been a life preserver. He and Nikola Vucevic are the only Orlando Magic players with above-average offensive box plus/minuses. He's second on the team in scoring (18.8) and first in threes per game (2.7).

And Fournier isn't just a catch-and-shoot option, either. He's done plenty of damage off the dribble. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Khris Middleton, Kemba Walker, James Harden, Damian Lillard and Chris Paul are the only players in the league who have matched or exceeded his field-goal attempts (352) and effective field-goal percentage (50.6) on pull-up attempts this season.

12. Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

Prior to this season, Stephen Curry (four times) and Steve Novak were the only players in league history with seasons in which they matched or exceeded Buddy Hield's 2019-20 marks for threes per 75 possessions (4.4) and three-point percentage (39.5).

Even in today's three-happy game, that kind of volume and efficiency generally isn't found in the same player. Hield may be making a habit of it.

On a roster as young as the Sacramento Kings', Hield has been a steady source of offense, particularly from behind the arc. The next step is getting to the line a bit more. But in the meantime, his shooting out of any situation makes him a dangerous weapon.

This season, his effective field-goal percentage is 60.4 on catch-and-shoot attempts and 50.1 on pull-ups.

11. Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

Few players embody the argument for advanced stats better than Marcus Smart. For the fifth time in six NBA seasons, he's posting a below-average effective field-goal percentage. He's putting up a career high in scoring, but 13.5 isn't a number that leaps off the screen. Across the board, his basic numbers look relatively modest.

But when you watch the Boston Celtics play, it's abundantly clear that Smart is one of those "does all the little things" guys. He can reliably guard four positions (sometimes five, depending on the opponent). He never takes a play off. He makes smart reads as a playmaker. And he doesn't demand a ton of touches on offense.

That's all been true in 2019-20. Boston's net rating is 0.5 points per 100 possessions better with Smart on the floor.