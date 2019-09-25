Biggest Question for Every NBA Team Ahead of 2019 Training Camp

0 of 30

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

NBA training camps open Sept. 28, and after a wild offseason, each team is facing at least one interesting question regarding its roster and plan.

Trades, free-agent signings and 2018-19 breakouts have created fascinating storylines heading into 2019-20.

Some teams will ask whether they did enough during the summer to get over the hump. Others will need to decide whether to compete or start rebuilding from scratch. Certain coaches must figure out how to best develop their younger prospects without jeopardizing their teams' records.

We pinpointed the biggest question mark swirling around each franchise as they prepare for the upcoming season.