Biggest Question for Every NBA Team Ahead of 2019 Training Camp

Biggest Question for Every NBA Team Ahead of 2019 Training CampSeptember 25, 2019
NBA training camps open Sept. 28, and after a wild offseason, each team is facing at least one interesting question regarding its roster and plan.
Trades, free-agent signings and 2018-19 breakouts have created fascinating storylines heading into 2019-20.
Some teams will ask whether they did enough during the summer to get over the hump. Others will need to decide whether to compete or start rebuilding from scratch. Certain coaches must figure out how to best develop their younger prospects without jeopardizing their teams' records.
We pinpointed the biggest question mark swirling around each franchise as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Atlanta Hawks
Does Trae Young elevate the Atlanta Hawks in Year 2 by taking the step from productive rookie to impact star?
By April, Trae Young had built a serious Rookie of the Year case by averaging 22.9 points and 9.0 assists over his last 39 games. What happens to his perceived standing among NBA point guards—and his team—if he puts up those numbers for an entire season?
Young, who turned 21 in mid-September, has already answered skeptics who questioned whether his skills could translate without size, strength and athleticism. After joining Oscar Robertson and Damon Stoudamire as the only rookies to average at least 18 points and eight assists, he must now demonstrate how high he can rise and where he's capable of taking the Hawks.
Young will only continue to make the game easier for John Collins, although the explosive big man has improved plenty on his own. And with Kevin Huerter flashing more than just lethal shooting ability and rookies De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish joining the mix, the NBA community has taken notice of Atlanta's breakout potential.
Still, the focus in training camp will remain on Young and how fast he evolves from productive rookie to impact star.
Boston Celtics
How will the transition from Kyrie Irving to Kemba Walker play out for the Boston Celtics?
It's worth wondering whether the Celtics feel more or less confident moving forward with Walker over Irving, whose leadership approach seemed questionable during his two seasons in Boston.
Walker has been the lower-maintenance All-Star, albeit for a Charlotte Hornets franchise that's been mostly irrelevant. Still, it's possible his personality will mesh with head coach Brad Stevens and the Celtics' locker room better than Irving's did.
Coming off a career-best 25.6 points per game, Walker should also be able to adequately replace Irving's scoring production and overall offensive punch. But he's never been tested with the pressure and expectations he'll now face.
He's also never had a supporting cast nearly as talented as this one in Boston, and he'll enter training camp after spending the summer building chemistry with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart during the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
The Celtics underachieved last season, losing 4-1 in the second round to the Milwaukee Bucks, who held Irving to 35.6 percent shooting. Will Boston now rally around its new floor general and overachieve in 2019-20?
Brooklyn Nets
How will Kyrie Irving mesh with a Brooklyn Nets team that already has established chemistry?
The Nets had been rising behind D'Angelo Russell's evolution into an All-Star. And then they let him go.
Will Kyrie Irving elevate this team to another level? Will he disrupt the chemistry that had been gradually building before his arrival? It could take time for his teammates to adjust to a new leader and ball-dominator.
On the other hand, Russell was ball-dominant himself. This isn't a huge stylistic change.
Brooklyn will enter training camp not expecting anything from Kevin Durant as he recovers from an Achilles rupture likely to keep him out for all of 2019-20. The focus will instead be on Irving and his transition: whether he can pump in his 20-plus points per game while making the game easier for Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen, Rodions Kurucs and Spencer Dinwiddie.
With Irving and no Durant, how seriously should the Nets be taken this season? Are they the same as last year's Russell-led squad, or do they present a new level of threat?
Charlotte Hornets
How big a jump can Miles Bridges make as a featured player in the Charlotte Hornets offense?
With Kemba Walker now in Boston, newly signed Terry Rozier will take the spotlight in Charlotte. However, the biggest Hornets storyline to monitor in training camp should be Miles Bridges' development.
For this franchise, 21-year-old Bridges is the priority. PJ Washington isn't far behind, but Charlotte can't realistically expect a ton from its newest rookie. The bar needs to be set higher for the team's 2018 lottery pick.
Bridges only took 6.4 shots per game last season. He needs to double those attempts in 2019-20. Despite the pedestrian production, his flashes of explosiveness, shot-making skill and defensive versatility still hint at exciting upside the Hornets need to unlock, particularly since they could struggle to sign big-name free agents.
Rozier does have another level to reach, but his ceiling isn't as exciting as Bridges'. The biggest question entering camp should focus on how big a jump the latter will be capable of making with a green light as a featured sophomore.
Chicago Bulls
How will the Lauri Markkanen-Wendell Carter Jr. duo progress in Year 2?
Injuries have held back the Chicago Bulls' previous two lottery picks. Wendell Carter Jr. played 44 games as a rookie. Lauri Markkanen made 52 appearances last season as a sophomore. They played 436 minutes together and registered a minus-13.7 net rating.
How will Markkanen and Carter develop alongside each other in Year 2 as teammates?
They fit together well on paper. Markkanen brings the perimeter shooting, skill and finesse, and Carter provides the interior presence as a finisher, rebounder and shot-blocker.
Carter will need to improve his feel for the whistle on defense since he averaged 3.5 fouls in just 25.2 minutes per game. It will also be interesting to see if his shooting takes a step forward after he shot 41.3 percent from three at Duke and went just 6-of-32 (18.8 percent) last season.
Chicago has a lot riding on its frontcourt's ability to grow and mesh. Markkanen and Carter becoming a star duo could be the difference between the Bulls emerging as perennial playoff contenders and remaining stuck in the no-man's land between competing and rebuilding.
Cleveland Cavaliers
How will Collin Sexton and Darius Garland coexist?
In consecutive years, the Cleveland Cavaliers used a top-10 pick to select a scoring ball-handler. Can Collin Sexton and Darius Garland coexist?
Both are 6'2" and look to shoot first. They're dangerous shot-makers capable of putting pressure on defenses by driving and drilling pull-ups. But will they provide enough playmaking and defensive resistance?
Sexton did average an impressive 16.7 points last season. And Garland appeared to be in the mix for best player available in this past draft at No. 5 even though he only managed five games at Vanderbilt before injuring his knee.
Will they find a way to mesh and form a versatile offensive duo? New head coach John Beilein will have the challenge of making sure there is enough ball movement and that a Sexton-Garland backcourt can hold up defensively.
It's worth wondering whether these two young guards will be competing against each other to see who stays on the roster after the season.
Dallas Mavericks
How quickly will Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis gel and lead the Dallas Mavericks back up the standings?
Few teams have a more exciting duo than the Dallas Mavericks. So how quickly can Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis go from individual stars to a tandem capable of elevating a franchise from the lottery to playoff contention?
They seem to fit perfectly on and off the floor given Doncic's ball-screen prowess, Porzingis' pick-and-roll/pop versatility and their shared European roots.
It's easy to forget Doncic is still 20 years old. But one more step forward could earn him a spot in the 2020 All-Star Game. Porzingis already reached All-Star status during his age-22 season before 2018's ACL tear.
This offseason, Dallas added Delon Wright and Seth Curry, both of whom are quality role players. And the Mavericks bring back Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Justin Jackson.
Can Doncic and Porzingis, both under 25, lead this supporting cast into the playoffs?
Denver Nuggets
What role will Michael Porter Jr. play?
The Denver Nuggets know what they have in Nikola Jokic, and Jamal Murray continues inching closer to star status. But what can Porter bring now that he's expected to be healthy?
After beginning college as a No. 1 overall candidate for the NBA draft, he injured his back, missed most of his freshman season with Missouri, slid to No. 14 in the draft and sat out his entire rookie year. What happens if he returns to full strength and shows signs of being the scorer he was coming out of high school?
At 6'10", Porter creates mismatches with his size, face-up skills and three-point range. Denver is already deep, but the 21-year-old possesses enough upside to eventually rise up the depth chart and claim the starting small forward slot.
It obviously won't happen right away, particularly after he missed summer league again this season. Still, Porter will be one of the biggest storylines of Nuggets training camp and potentially a key reserve come playoff time if he's able to stay healthy and build back his confidence.
Detroit Pistons
Who's going to break out from the Detroit Pistons' backcourt/group of wings?
Detroit will need some of its guards and wings to take more pressure off Blake Griffin, especially after his recent knee surgery. Who's going to make the leap?
Luke Kennard jumps out as a breakout candidate after he averaged 15 points during last year's playoffs. Through two seasons, he's shot a combined 40.3 percent from three while flashes of ball-handling, off-the-dribble scoring and passing hint at some untapped offensive potential.
Coming off a big summer league, Bruce Brown is another name to watch in training camp. His mix of athleticism and two-way playmaking is fairly unique, and he figures to have head coach Dwane Casey's attention, particularly for his pesky defense.
Derrick Rose could also give Detroit's second unit a boost, and it will be fascinating to see how much Joe Johnson can offer after the Pistons signed him following his performance in BIG3 action.
With Griffin likely to be load-managed this season, the storyline in training camp will be identifying which guards and wings are prepared to play above their pay grades.
Golden State Warriors
How will D'Angelo Russell fit with Stephen Curry and the new-look Golden State Warriors?
By training camp, enough time will have passed for the team to come to grips with the fact that Kevin Durant is now in Brooklyn and Klay Thompson is potentially lost for the season to a torn ACL. The focus will be on Russell and his fit alongside Curry.
Will it work?
Since entering the league, Russell has spent 90 percent of his possessions at point guard. How will he adjust to playing more off the ball? He only logged 2.7 possessions per game out of spot-ups last year, but he was efficient in those situations, ranking in the 82nd percentile and shooting 39.4 percent on catch-and-shoot three-pointers.
However, he won't have as much freedom to dribble and dance in a Golden State offense predicated on ball movement and quick decisions.
The Warriors will need the All-Star version of Russell to maintain their presence near the top of the West. Can Russell be that same effective scorer and passer without the usage or leadership role?
Houston Rockets
Can James Harden and Russell Westbrook coexist?
Fans, coaches and even teammates will all have the same question as the Houston Rockets prepare for the season: Does a James Harden-Russell Westbrook pairing make sense?
It's hard to blame Houston for trying something different and adding one of the league's most productive and competitive players. It's wild to think about the type of relentless pressure a Harden-Westbrook duo could put on opposing defenses.
But is it wise to take the ball out of Harden's hands more often throughout a game? How will Westbrook adjust to playing more off the ball? Last season, he made just 0.8 catch-and-shoot jumpers per game.
The more versatile of the two, Harden figures to spend additional time at shooting guard after ranking in the 91st percentile out of spot-ups while Westbrook led the NBA in assists last season.
With Klay Thompson recovering from his torn ACL, no backcourt can match Houston's firepower, and the Rockets will look to capitalize. But can Harden and Westbrook efficiently coexist and each maximize their potential while sharing the ball?
Indiana Pacers
What version of Victor Oladipo will the Indiana Pacers get back?
The Pacers added a handful of quality role players this offseason, including Malcolm Brogdon, TJ Warren, T.J. McConnell and Jeremy Lamb. But the team's ceiling only goes so high if Oladipo can't return to the form he displayed prior to suffering a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee.
Head coach Nate McMillan has done an admirable job maximizing the talent on his roster. Still, Indiana's full upside will only be unlocked if Oladipo finds his way back to 2017-18, when he averaged 23.1 points on 47.7 percent shooting.
The Pacers will stay afloat in the playoff race without him, particularly if Myles Turner can elevate his game one more notch after playing for the United States in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis also have higher levels to reach.
Expected to miss time early and likely to be managed carefully throughout the season, Oladipo and his rehab status will still be the question on fans' and coaches' minds entering camp.
Los Angeles Clippers
How fast can the Los Angeles Clippers gel, and is the supporting cast a championship-caliber one?
This offseason was remarkably busy, and it peaked when the Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard and traded for Paul George in one night. Both acquisitions have suddenly created championship aspirations, especially after Leonard was able to win a title in Toronto with Pascal Siakam as the No. 2 option.
The questions entering training camp center around how long the Clippers will need to gel and whether the supporting cast is strong enough.
How will Lou Williams adjust to a reduced workload? Can Rodney McGruder, JaMychal Green, Ivica Zubac and Maurice Harkless become reliable rotation players on a championship-level team? Is there enough playmaking with a starting backcourt of George and Patrick Beverley? Does Montrezl Harrell add the necessary rim protection to combat the Los Angeles Lakers' power duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis?
This roster has plenty of top-end talent, but those questions aren't yet answered.
Los Angeles Lakers
How fast can the Los Angeles Lakers gel, and is the supporting cast a championship-caliber one?
The Lakers' revamped roster now includes new projected starters Anthony Davis, Danny Green and Avery Bradley. So the same question can be asked about both Los Angeles teams entering training camp: How long will it take to build chemistry?
The offense will continue to run through LeBron James, who could take on even more of a playmaking and passing role with Lonzo Ball gone to the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis is simply too talented and versatile to worry about his fit in any lineup.
Is a supporting cast of Bradley, Green, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Jared Dudley, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dwight Howard enough for a team gunning for a championship? While each player will have a defined role, that's seemingly a randomly assembled group of names.
Any team with James and Davis can win 50 regular-season games. But the bar is set at the NBA Finals, and the front office won't want to waste any time with James turning 35 in December.
Memphis Grizzlies
Just how good are the Memphis Grizzlies' youngsters?
The Grizzlies are on the right track by patiently building through the draft. Their record won't matter this upcoming season; only the development of Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke will.
Memphis has a lot riding on those three prospects given the difficulty this franchise will have signing high-profile free agents.
Coaches will set the bar highest for Jackson, who'll be an offensive focal point after averaging 13.8 points and 0.9 threes in 26.1 minutes per game as a rookie. For a 6'11" 20-year-old, his post game, shooting, evolving skill set and defensive versatility (0.9 steals, 1.4 blocks) stretch the imagination and give him plenty of untapped upside.
After trading Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz, Memphis will put an equal amount of stock into Morant, the No. 2 pick who led the country in assists at Murray State. His exciting combination of explosiveness, passing and transition offense also point to star potential for the point guard.
And then there's Clarke, the summer league MVP for whom the Grizzlies moved up two spots to draft at No. 21. Like Jackson, Clarke has special defensive playmaking abilities, and he flashed encouraging offensive skill in Las Vegas, both inside and out, that didn't always pop at Gonzaga.
Realistic expectations should ultimately have Memphis struggling to win games. The Grizzlies are bound to wind up with another high draft pick in 2020.
But nobody should be worried about how far this team can go during the 2019-20 season. The only questions will concern the team's key prospects and just how good they are.
Miami Heat
Point guard debate: Are Goran Dragic and Justise Winslow enough, or should the Miami Heat trade for Chris Paul?
After acquiring 30-year-old Jimmy Butler, the Heat won't want to waste any time. They'll be looking to win now and jump into the East's top tier as soon as possible.
But can they with Dragic and Winslow at point guard?
Dragic, 33, played just 36 games last season. And though Winslow has done an admirable job evolving into a playmaker, he still doesn't seem like an ideal answer as a lead guard and primary decision-maker.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder will presumably be praying for the right offer to come along for Paul. They should be ready to rebuild with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and more first-round picks than any other team over the next few years.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Miami does "have a level of interest" in Paul. But he's also on the decline and owed $124.1 million over the next three seasons.
Should Miami propose a deal centered around Dragic and James Johnson or Dion Waiters? A core of Paul, Butler, Winslow, breakout candidate Bam Adebayo and exciting rookie Tyler Herro sounds appealing. Or should the Heat stick with what they have, conserve cap space and hope Winslow keeps improving alongside Adebayo and Herro?
Milwaukee Bucks
With Kawhi Leonard now in the West, do the Milwaukee Bucks have enough to emerge from the East after losing Malcolm Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic?
Only the Toronto Raptors stood in the way as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. tried to reach the 2019 NBA Finals. They won't be there during the coming season now that Leonard is a Los Angeles Clipper, though.
Do the Bucks now have a clearer path to the Finals despite losing Brogdon and Mirotic? Milwaukee's key additions this summer have been Kyle Korver, Wesley Matthews and Robin Lopez. Are they enough to keep Milwaukee at or above last year's level?
Maybe they won't need more additions if Antetokounmpo can reach yet another gear. After all, his scoring production and efficiency were down in the Eastern Conference Finals (22.7 points per game, 44.8 field-goal percentage). He can still get better on that big stage.
However, the Philadelphia 76ers could be ready for a jump after they added Al Horford and Josh Richardson. Kyrie Irving's arrival could make things interesting in Brooklyn, while a Jayson Tatum breakout year could push Boston ahead.
Milwaukee will continue to lean hard on Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez and George Hill. But the front office will likely ask during training camp whether this roster can rise even higher than last year's exit.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Can Andrew Wiggins change?
Wiggins' development has stalled.
His field-goal percentage and player efficiency rating have fallen during each of the past two seasons. Meanwhile, he's due $121.2 million through 2022-23. His lack of improvement and hefty contract make it difficult for the Minnesota Timberwolves to reach the next level. And at this stage, finding a trade partner sounds equally challenging.
Can Wiggins change?
A mix of inefficient shooting, minimal passing skills and inconsistent defense offsets his 18.1 points per game. He ranked No. 47 among small forwards in real plus-minus, per ESPN, while teammate Robert Covington ranked No. 8. The Wolves also traded up to draft Jarrett Culver at No. 6, and they would presumably love to get the versatile two-way wing involved immediately.
But Minnesota still needs Wiggins, particularly if he's playing roughly 30 minutes per game and working as a No. 2 option. They just need him to develop and ultimately figure out a more efficient way to make plays within the offense.
New Orleans Pelicans
How will all the pieces—new, young and old—fit together? Are the New Orleans Pelicans in rebuilding or competing mode?
Anthony Davis' trade request seemingly forced New Orleans into a rebuild. But new vice president of basketball operations David Griffin then managed to win the Zion Williamson lottery, acquire Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart in the Davis deal and sign JJ Redick, Derrick Favors and EuroLeague veteran Nicolo Melli.
All those pieces will join star guard Jrue Holiday, and the Pelicans now have a balanced mix of young and veteran talent coming together from different places.
On paper, this doesn't look like a typical rebuilding roster. On the other hand, Williamson is just 19 years old, Ball hasn't played more than 52 games in a season, and Ingram's perimeter game still hasn't clicked.
Griffin's free-agent signings hinted that he's looking to compete now, though it also made sense to acquire Redick and Favors for mentorship purposes.
Williamson will obviously generate the most buzz during training camp. Everyone will wonder how effective he'll be right away and whether he'll continue to dominate by tapping into his quickness, power and explosiveness or if he'll need a few years to sharpen his ball-handling, shot-creation and shooting skills.
But when breaking down the entire New Orleans roster and situation, the biggest questions are about how everyone will fit together and how good this team can be in 2019-20.
New York Knicks
How will head coach David Fizdale manage trying to win with veterans while effectively developing his young players?
The Knicks front office has sent out mixed signals. Is the franchise rebuilding or trying to compete?
After Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant signed with Brooklyn, Kawhi Leonard went to L.A. and Kemba Walker chose Boston, it seemed the Knicks' priorities would have to shift toward developing RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson, Allonzo Trier, Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith Jr. But then the team inked Julius Randle, Marcus Morris, Elfrid Payton, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson, Wayne Ellington and Reggie Bullock.
They can't all play and get touches, so what's the plan?
The roster doesn't appear strong enough to compete with the top teams in the East—or even the lower seeds from last year's playoffs.
Will Fizdale get Barrett, Knox and Smith heavily involved, or will the offense run through Randle, Morris and Payton? Will Ntilikina get his chance after a strong showing in the FIBA Basketball World Cup?
Some young players who need time won't get enough. And some veterans who signed expecting to eat will fall out of favor once the losses start piling up.
Fizdale has a difficult task ahead of him: balancing youth development and trying to win games after the Knicks finished with the NBA's worst record last year.
Oklahoma City Thunder
What should the Oklahoma City Thunder do with Chris Paul?
Could the Oklahoma City Thunder really have intended to keep Chris Paul after the Russell Westbrook trade?
Signs pointed to a rebuild. They seemingly waved the white flag by dealing Westbrook, which followed the Paul George deal that paid them four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-rounder and two pick swaps.
But Paul is still on the roster. And though Danilo Gallinari wasn't the main attraction of the George trade, he's a competitive, veteran scorer and a projected starter for Oklahoma City.
A core of Paul, Gallinari and Steven Adams—with the help of Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroder, Andre Roberson, Terrance Ferguson and Nerlens Noel—may accidentally win some games.
They won't win enough to compete with the top teams in the West, however. The Thunder's priority should instead be the development of Gilgeous-Alexander, who's ready for a full-time workload but won't get one if Paul is playing 30 minutes per game.
Oklahoma City's management will have to make up its mind and either commit to rebuilding or competing. Although to be fair, it's likely the Thunder have had trouble finding the right trade for Paul given his decline in play, advancing age and expensive contract.
It's an awkward situation with OKC presumably motivated to develop Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul probably more interested in playing for a contender and a trade difficult to pull off. Everyone in training camp will be wondering how temporary this roster construction may be.
Orlando Magic
When will Markelle Fultz be ready, and what will he be when he is?
The Orlando Magic picked up Fultz's option for 2020-21 despite the fact he's played just 33 games in two seasons. That highlights potential that's still worth the risk, plus Orlando's need for a franchise point guard.
The Magic showed signs of improvement last year behind Nikola Vucevic's All-Star season, and another step forward for Jonathan Isaac could help even more. But Orlando's ceiling still seems limited with D.J. Augustin as the starter.
Suddenly adding a No. 1 overall talent to their backcourt would be a game-changer. Although at this stage, it's difficult to feel confident. The bar is low. A shoulder injury has limited Fultz to four career three-pointers, and his jumper was initially a key weapon in his bag coming out of Washington.
Even if he does return to the floor soon, what will he look like? His upside is tied heavily to his perimeter skills, which he seemingly forgot how to execute since the Philadelphia 76ers drafted him at No. 1 in 2017.
Assuming he'll be practicing during his first Orlando training camp, Fultz will be the No. 1 question mark for fans and coaches.
Philadelphia 76ers
Did the Philadelphia 76ers improve this offseason?
Instead of bringing back Jimmy Butler long-term, the Sixers sent him to Miami in a sign-and-trade, which allowed them to acquire Josh Richardson. Philadelphia likely felt good about not losing Butler for nothing. But was he necessary in the franchise's quest to reach the NBA Finals?
Once Butler was gone, the Sixers made sure they re-signed Tobias Harris by offering him $180 million. Though highly productive throughout regular seasons, Harris still hasn't proved he can lift a team in the playoff. He shot 38.0 percent from the field during Philadelphia's seven-game series against the Toronto Raptors.
But then the Sixers made the strong play to bring in Al Horford, who adds defense and leadership the team lost with Butler.
Redick is gone, but more shooters arrived in Richardson, Mike Scott and rookie Matisse Thybulle, a defensive ace and potential NBA-ready three-and-D wing. Zhaire Smith is also worth paying attention to now that he's entering camp healthy and likely more confident after some encouraging performances late in the season.
With Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid still driving the offense, is this roster now better or worse than last year's? More specifically, is it suited to take down the Milwaukee Bucks, arguably the Sixers' biggest challenge in the East?
Head coach Brett Brown will use training camp to build chemistry between the new and old faces in Philadelphia. But until the answer becomes clearer, the hot debate behind the scenes will be about whether this roster is better than 2018-19's.
Phoenix Suns
Can the Phoenix Suns' new veterans help the franchise escape the tanking phase?
The Suns have been stockpiling quality young talent while racking up at least 58 losses in four consecutive seasons. Finally, they brought in veterans to plug some holes with Ricky Rubio running the point, Dario Saric at power forward and Aron Baynes playing the role of physical enforcer.
Will the new additions help Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Kelly Oubre Jr. win more games?
Rubio should take pressure off Booker, who has had to double as the team's primary scorer and playmaker. Saric and Frank Kaminsky should help with spacing next to Ayton. And Baynes brings toughness this roster previously lacked.
The signings made sense on paper. But Phoenix will still need Ayton's defense and motor to progress, and Booker should be held to a higher defensive standard now that he'll have to spend less energy on offense.
Regardless of how well the new pieces fit, the team's two potential All-Stars have to improve for the Suns to make moves up the standings.
So is Phoenix ready to break free from the tanking phase? That will be the biggest question as head coach Monty Williams assesses the new roster.
Portland Trail Blazers
Can Hassan Whiteside, plus breakout seasons from Anfernee Simons and Zach Collins, help power the Portland Trail Blazers over the West's best?
The Blazers advanced to the Western Conference Finals last year, but the conversation moving forward hasn't changed. Do Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have enough help?
Portland's big offseason move was swapping Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard for Hassan Whiteside, who's entering the final year of his deal. With Jusuf Nurkic possibly out until February, the Blazers front office will use the early portion of the season to see if Whiteside can elevate the current group. Otherwise, he'll likely be shopped at the deadline knowing he won't be re-signed and Nurkic will be returning.
Otherwise, Portland brought back Rodney Hood, signed Mario Hezonja and traded for Kent Bazemore while losing Al-Farouq Aminu, Seth Curry and Enes Kanter. It's difficult to imagine any of those changes moving the needle in either direction.
But how large will the jumps of summer league standout Anfernee Simons and Zach Collins be? And will Whiteside's interior presence take enough pressure off Portland's heavy-lifting backcourt?
Sacramento Kings
Are the Sacramento Kings ready to be taken seriously with their youngsters progressing and a new batch of veterans?
The Kings' improvement became a storyline last year as they raised their win total from 27 to 39 behind breakout seasons by De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield.
They were still too young to take seriously, however. Could this year be different?
Fox may be approaching All-Star status, and the Kings already have a 20.7-points-per-game scorer in Hield. But now Marvin Bagley III is entering his second season, and Bogdan Bogdanovic comes into training camp after hanging 28 points on the United States in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Harrison Barnes could also return as a more confident leader after filling that role for the USA over the summer. The additions of veteran role players Cory Joseph, Trevor Ariza and Dewayne Dedmon only strengthen the franchise's credibility.
Sacramento isn't winning a title anytime soon, but another step forward would put it in the playoff race before Fox or Bagley come close to entering their primes.
San Antonio Spurs
How good can the San Antonio Spurs backcourt become?
LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan are San Antonio's obvious stars, but its backcourt deserves more attention in training camp.
How will Dejounte Murray look after he missed last year with a torn ACL? He had already made a promising rookie-to-sophomore jump with unique rebounding ability and two-way playmaking.
Derrick White then emerged as the next man up, finishing last year by averaging 15.1 points in the playoffs and spending the summer playing for the USA in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. He's now on breakout watch for 2019-20, as is 2018 first-round pick Lonnie Walker IV, who averaged 24.8 points in summer league.
At some point soon, San Antonio will have to start thinking about rebuilding unless it's able to find room for another star or the front office chooses to trade young talent for win-now players. Murray, White and Walker blowing up would be huge for the franchise's ability to compete or rebuild.
Toronto Raptors
Should the Toronto Raptors stick with the Leonard-less roster or blow it up?
The defending champions won't be contenders in 2019-20 without Leonard. So now what? Should they just continue trying to compete with a roster led by Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby?
It's not a bad group, especially if Siakam takes another leap forward. The Raptors still appear to be a decent playoff team in the Eastern Conference. But losing Leonard surely drops them behind the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, while the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers should give them stiff competition, as well.
Is it worth it to move forward with full knowledge the team's ceiling likely stops midway through the playoffs? Or should the Raptors blow it up and build around Siakam, knowing that real contenders may value Lowry, Ibaka and Gasol, who Toronto could swap for young talent or drafts picks?
The front office will use training camp to assess Siakam's development and whether he looks capable of leading Toronto deep into the postseason. If management isn't sold on the upside for 2019-20, it may be wise to restart and trade its trio of veterans before they enter free agency next summer.
Utah Jazz
Are Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic enough to get the Utah Jazz into the Western Conference Semis/Finals?
The Jazz upgraded from Ricky Rubio by adding Conley to take pressure off Donovan Mitchell, who shot 32.1 percent on 22.4 shots per game while losing to the Houston Rockets in last year's first-round playoff series.
Utah also added another productive scoring option in Bogdanovic. Together, those pickups generated a total of 39.1 points per game last year. And they'll join Mitchell (23.8 points per game) and the NBA's No. 2 defense, which is still anchored by two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.
Despite losing Rubio, Derrick Favors, Alec Burks and Kyle Korver, Utah's expectations entering training camp are likely higher than they were in 2018-19.
Are Conley and Bogdanovic enough to move the needle for Utah?
Washington Wizards
Should the Washington Wizards trade Bradley Beal?
Even though general manager Tommy Sheppard has talked publicly about keeping Beal, it won't stop others from wondering whether that's the right approach.
There is no debate regarding Beal's value or legitimacy as an All-Star. But it still seems questionable to just ignore the fact he's entering his prime during a time frame in which the Wizards have no shot to compete at a high level.
Even if rookie Rui Hachimura flashes star potential early, his window doesn't align with Beal's.
It's understandable that Sheppard would feel reluctant to trade his best player, who's also considered a high-character asset. He's the only sure thing on the roster while John Wall's post-Achilles rupture abilities remain unknown.
But Wizards executives and coaches are bound to have conversations about whether they should trade Beal for draft picks and young talent who better fit the team's timeline.
Stats courtesy of NBA.com, ESPN.com and Basketball Reference, unless otherwise indicated.