Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters

Brad Penner/Associated Press

This is an exciting time. Last week, we had just a preseason and a summer of Instagram workout videos to base our roster choices on; now, for Week 2, we finally have some real football to help guide our selections of starts and sits for the players we're most uncertain about.

Assuming standard, 12-team league compositions, we'll use FantasyPros' rankings to determine two players from each position who are likely to be on the fringe and explain why you should start or sit them.

Quarterback

Start: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at NYG)

Rank: 15

Josh Allen had a rough showing against New York's other team, the Jets, in Week 1. But despite turning the ball over four times (two interceptions, two fumbles), he got the win, showed off his wheels (38-yard touchdown) and some rapport with his new receiving weapons. Now, he gets to play the Giants, who gave up 405 yards and four touchdowns to Dak Prescott last week.

Sit: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)

Rank: 9

Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, with just 203 passing yards and one passing touchdown. Unlike Allen, his Week 2 matchup isn't much easier. The Minnesota Vikings smothered Matt Ryan and the Falcons in Week 1, holding the quarterback to 328 total yards and two passing touchdowns while forcing two interceptions. Rodgers can usually overcome matchups, but, roster permitting, we would look elsewhere.

Running Back

Start: Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (at NYG)

Rank: 28

Devin Singletary outperformed every other Buffalo back in Week 1 and seems primed to carry the workload. While Frank Gore outcarried his teammate by seven attempts (11 to four), Singletary was much more productive (70 rushing yards, five receptions and 28 receiving yards) and ended up playing 70 percent of the snaps (per Football Guys) as the Bills completed their comeback.

Sit: Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons (vs. PHI)

Rank: 24

From here on out, we'll need to see it from Devonta Freeman to believe it. In their blowout loss to the Vikings, he turned eight carries and four targets into just 31 total yards and one lost fumble. Sophomore Ito Smith, meanwhile, turned six carries and one target into 40 yards while earning an equal 50 percent of the team's snaps. The Philadelphia Eagles just held the Washington Redskins to 28 total rushing yards in Week 1, which is a troubling recipe when combined with the possibility of a backfield timeshare in Atlanta.

Wide Receiver

Start: Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears (at DEN)

Rank: 27

The Bears were held to just three points and 228 passing yards against the Packers, but Allen Robinson counted for 44.7 percent of those yards. He turned 13 targets into seven receptions and 102 yards, asserting himself as Mitchell Trubisky's top target as the Bears move onto a Denver Broncos defense in Week 2 that just got scorched by the Oakland Raiders.

Sit: Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings (at GB)

Rank: 23

The Vikings passed the ball just 10 times in Week 1 against the Falcons. Sure, the Packers might be able to make this game more competitive, but until we see Minnesota throw enough times to give Stefon Diggs more than the two targets he received in Week 1, we're trying to stay away.

Tight End

Start: Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons (vs. PHI)

Rank: 15

Last week, Austin Hooper paced the Falcons in targets (nine), receptions (nine) and yardage (77). This week, he goes against an Eagles team that just gave up four receptions for 59 yards and a score to 35-year-old Vernon Davis. Hooper's rapport with Ryan seems to improve each season, and the matchup should help make him a strong play in what figures to be a pass-heavy game.

Sit: Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rank: 12

He was hyped up all summer after fellow tight end Jesse James left town, but Vance McDonald only got four targets for two receptions and 40 yards in a game that saw Ben Roethlisberger throw 47 times. McDonald should be prioritized more, but we're not starting him until we see it.

Kicker

Start: Michael Badgley, Los Angeles Chargers (at DET)

Rank: 14

Michael Badgley was ruled out of Week 1 with a groin injury, but he should be a strong play against the Detroit Lions (who just gave up four field goals and one extra point to the Arizona Cardinals) in Week 2 if healthy.

Sit: Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis Colts (at TEN)

Rank: 17

Adam Vinatieri is a legend, but he hit just one of three field goals and one of two PATs in a tight game against the Chargers last week. Something is afoot (pun intended), and you shouldn't risk playing him.

Defense/Special Teams

Start: Tennessee Titans (vs. IND)

Rank: 14

Following a 43-13 win for Tennessee, either the Cleveland Browns are bad or the Titans, who posted five sacks, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one safety, are good. If the latter is the case, then they should be a valid streaming play against an Indianapolis Colts team that still needs to prove last week's comfortable performance from Jacoby Brissett was not a fluke.

Sit: Kansas City Chiefs (at OAK)