NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Chris Paul, Kevin Love and More

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Chris Paul, Kevin Love and Andre Iguodala can all help a contender win a championship, but right now, they are not playing for contenders. If the rumors are true, though, that could change this summer.

Paul's Oklahoma City Thunder have 15 first-round picks over the next six seasons and a young, impressive point guard in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Love's Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to build around a 20-year-old Collin Sexton and 19-year-old Darius Garland. Iguodala's Memphis Grizzlies are similarly getting ready to construct a roster that fits their 19-year-olds, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The new-look Miami Heat could be interested in adding Paul or Love to a playoff push with Jimmy Butler, while the Rockets and Clippers seem most interested in Iguodala.

Chris Paul

As the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported, the Heat are mulling the prospect of bringing in Paul but only at the right cost.

After balking at the Oklahoma City Thunder's request of two of the Heat's three most promising young players (Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Justise Winslow) for Russell Westbrook, it's clear Miami will want to exchange even less for Paul.

At 34 years old and with a contract that is set to pay him over $44 million in its last year (2021-22), Paul is no longer an enticing asset. But given his flashy, productive play and a Miami fanbase that is ravenous for the playoffs after Dwyane Wade's retirement, CP3's fit in South Beach is better than most.

Kevin Love

Compared to Paul, Love's contract seems incredibly reasonable. The 30-year-old is set to make about $30 million per year over the next four seasons after chipping in a productive 17.0 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers this past year.

Rumors of trade negotiations surrounding Love have bounced around since LeBron James' departure pushed Cleveland into rebuilding mode, but the team has never felt his contract was bad enough to desperately move away from.

Now, Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor reports that although Love remains content with the Cavaliers and they are happy with him, the team is open to making a move before the trade deadline.

Much like the Toronto Raptors' midseason move for Marc Gasol and the Philadelphia 76ers' trade for Tobias Harris, a team pushing for a playoff run could acquire Love by offering the right combination of young talent and picks.

Fedor noted the Heat as a potential fit, as their crop of young players and salary fillers could make for an even package.

Andre Iguodala

Iguodala is a former Finals MVP, a three-time NBA champion and a known LeBron-stopper.

Aside from his locker room presence, the Grizzlies have no real use for Iguodala, 35, whose real value lies in the playoffs. Recognizing his impact, Marc Stein reported that their asking price involves a future first-round pick.

The Athletic's Sam Amick suggested two of the most interested teams are the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. Each boasts a newly formed superstar duo and championship aspirations, which means getting past LeBron's Los Angeles Lakers, so the fit is clear.