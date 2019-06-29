Clippers Rumors: LA Exploring Signing Both Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are entertaining the possibility of inking two of the best two-way players in the game shortly.

That's per Marc Stein of the New York Times, who tweeted that the Clips are "exploring the feasibility" of landing Toronto Raptors free-agent forward Kawhi Leonard and Philadelphia 76ers free-agent guard/forward Jimmy Butler after free agency begins Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Stein added more context:

Leonard averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game en route to leading the Raps to their first NBA title. Butler posted 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists last season for the 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Clippers finished 48-34 and pushed the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the first round of the 2018-19 playoffs.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

