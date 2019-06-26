Rockets Rumors: Latest on Jimmy Butler, Danny Green, Brook Lopez and More

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets reportedly have their eye on several potential signings in free agency, including four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Butler would be a "dream addition" for Houston. Aside from Butler, the Rockets are reportedly interested in wings Danny Green and Jeremy Lamb, power forwards Al-Farouq Aminu and Kevon Looney, and centers Brook Lopez and DeAndre Jordan.

Houston is looking to shake things up after falling to the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the playoffs last season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.