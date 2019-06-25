Kemba Walker Rumors: Celtics Emerging as 'Stealth Suitor' for Hornets PG

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics are reportedly emerging as a "stealth suitor" for free-agent guard Kemba Walker, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stein noted that the Celtics' salary-cap situation is "fluid" since unrestricted free agents Kyrie Irving and Al Horford and restricted free agent Terry Rozier could all be on the way out.

Walker has spent his entire eight-year NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets franchise.

The 29-year-old Walker has been named an All-Star in each of the past three seasons. The 2018-19 campaign was his best one yet, as he averaged 25.6 points, 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 82 games. He also shot 43.4 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from long range.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Walker is not part of the elite echelon of free agents along with Irving, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard, but the max-contract candidate is among the best pure scorers available and would be an ideal replacement for Kyrie if the latter departs Boston.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported last week that Irving intends to leave the Celtics and is most likely to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that Horford is planning to sign elsewhere as well since he and the Celtics are far apart on contract terms.

That means the biggest thing standing between the Celtics and their potential pursuit of Walker is Rozier's status. It is more likely that Rozier will stay in Boston if Irving leaves, but Walker would be a more explosive option reminiscent of Isaiah Thomas when he was healthy and productive with the Celtics.

A core of Walker, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart would likely ensure that Boston would remain competitive in the Eastern Conference, although it may not be enough to overtake the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors, provided the latter re-sign Leonard.

There is also no guarantee that Walker would even want to sign with the Celtics, as he has been outspoken about his desire to re-sign with Charlotte in recent months.