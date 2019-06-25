Kemba Walker Rumors: Celtics Emerging as 'Stealth Suitor' for Hornets PG

Kemba Walker Rumors: Celtics Emerging as 'Stealth Suitor' for Hornets PGJune 25, 2019
The Boston Celtics are reportedly emerging as a "stealth suitor" for free-agent guard Kemba Walker, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.
Stein noted that the Celtics' salary-cap situation is "fluid" since unrestricted free agents Kyrie Irving and Al Horford and restricted free agent Terry Rozier could all be on the way out.
Walker has spent his entire eight-year NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets franchise.
The 29-year-old Walker has been named an All-Star in each of the past three seasons. The 2018-19 campaign was his best one yet, as he averaged 25.6 points, 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 82 games. He also shot 43.4 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from long range.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
Walker is not part of the elite echelon of free agents along with Irving, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard, but the max-contract candidate is among the best pure scorers available and would be an ideal replacement for Kyrie if the latter departs Boston.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported last week that Irving intends to leave the Celtics and is most likely to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that Horford is planning to sign elsewhere as well since he and the Celtics are far apart on contract terms.
That means the biggest thing standing between the Celtics and their potential pursuit of Walker is Rozier's status. It is more likely that Rozier will stay in Boston if Irving leaves, but Walker would be a more explosive option reminiscent of Isaiah Thomas when he was healthy and productive with the Celtics.
A core of Walker, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart would likely ensure that Boston would remain competitive in the Eastern Conference, although it may not be enough to overtake the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors, provided the latter re-sign Leonard.
There is also no guarantee that Walker would even want to sign with the Celtics, as he has been outspoken about his desire to re-sign with Charlotte in recent months.
Projecting the Impact of Top Rookies in Year 1