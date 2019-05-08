Lakers Rumors: LA Told HC Candidates Nobody Will Be Hired Above Rob Pelinka

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

Rob Pelinka is calling the shots for the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on his podcast (h/t Ashish Mathur of ClutchPoints): "I know they told all of the [coaching] candidates who interviewed Rob is the GM. Rob is going to be in charge. That's who you're going to answer to. We're not bringing in anybody in over him."

