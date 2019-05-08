Lakers Rumors: LA Told HC Candidates Nobody Will Be Hired Above Rob Pelinka

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2019

FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka speaks at a news conference at the NBA basketball team's headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. The Lakers say they have mutually agreed to part ways with coach Luke Walton after three losing seasons. Pelinka announced Walton's departure Friday, April 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Reed Saxon/Associated Press

Rob Pelinka is calling the shots for the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on his podcast (h/t Ashish Mathur of ClutchPoints): "I know they told all of the [coaching] candidates who interviewed Rob is the GM. Rob is going to be in charge. That's who you're going to answer to. We're not bringing in anybody in over him."

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.