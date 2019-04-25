2019 NFL Mock Draft: Order of Selections and Final 1st-Round Team Predictions

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

You've read through countless rumors and reports. Now, hours away from the 2019 NFL draft, teams are set to make decisions that will change the franchise for better or worse.

Despite all the smokescreens, beat writers and reporters have provided useful nuggets—potentially shedding light on front-office plans across the league.

Before Commissioner Roger Goodell steps to the podium, we'll go through one more dress rehearsal—a final first-round mock draft, which connects the top prospects with teams.

What's the Arizona Cardinals' final decision on the No. 1 overall pick? How many quarterbacks will go in the first round? Did the New York Giants find Eli Manning's successor? What did the Oakland Raiders do with their three first-round picks?

The selections below are based on reports and rumors—not the best-case scenario for roster needs.

Final 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Washington Redskins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State (trade with the New York Jets)

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

6. New York Giants: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Devin White, LB, LSU

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

13. Miami Dolphins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

15. New York Jets: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

16. Carolina Panthers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

17. New York Giants: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

18. Minnesota Vikings: Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College

19. Tennessee Titans: Garrett Bradbury, IOL, North Carolina State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

23. Houston Texans: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

24. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

25. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri (traded with Philadelphia Eagles)

26. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson

29. Seattle Seahawks: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

31. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Arizona Cardinals Select QB Kyler Murray No. 1 Overall

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Cardinals could've gone in three directions: select Kyler Murray, take a top defensive lineman (Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams or Josh Allen) and there's the trade-back option.

It's quite telling that quarterback Josh Rosen is out of the loop this close to the draft. At an early stage in his career, he needs support from the organization. Instead, the Cardinals have left him guessing on his future.

Rosen called the process of awaiting his fate "annoying", per ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss. "It's annoying, but it is what it is. Football's a business, and I definitely respect the higher-ups and their decisions," he said.

According to NFL Network's Steve Wyche, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said the team was undecided on their top draft choice as of Tuesday:

That's hard to believe. Secondly, how can the organization look at Rosen and instill confidence in him after a supposed lengthy deliberation? It's a business, but human emotions still exist. Arizona should go with Murray and completely turn the page on its 2018 season—first the coaching staff now the quarterback.

Back in October, while he served as Texas Tech's head coach, new Cardinals lead skipper Kliff Kingsbury said he'd take Murray as the No. 1 overall pick—now it comes to fruition.

This selection would create another storyline. Where do the Cardinals send Rosen? According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t WEEI) the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins have shown recent interest.

Washington Redskins Move Up to No. 3, Select QB Dwayne Haskins

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins could cause the first shakeup in the 2019 draft with an aggressive trade to the No. 3 spot.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Redskins don't expect quarterback Alex Smith to play in the upcoming season because of compound leg fractures. Fellow signal-caller Colt McCoy suffered a setback in his recovery from a broken leg and underwent another procedure, per NBC Washington's JP Finley. According to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, the team doesn't view Case Keenum as a lock to start under center in 2019.

Washington needs healthy bodies and upside in the quarterback room. The Denver Broncos released Keenum after one disappointing season. It's sensible the Redskins would prefer to wait before naming him the frontrunner for the starting position.

According to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, the Jets and Redskins talked about a possible trade involving the No. 3 overall pick:

General manager Mike Maccagnan has publicly discussed the idea of moving down in selection order, but he cannot do so without a trade partner. The Jets front-office executive could take advantage of the Redskins' void at quarterback. According to Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan, owner Dan Snyder will have an input on the team's first-round action:

Based on the Hughes' report and Snyder's history, there's a strong possibility the Redskins and Jets agree to swap picks, allowing Washington to take a quarterback at No. 3.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Dwayne Haskins is the top target for the Redskins:

Haskins threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 70 percent of his passes last year. He's only started one full season, but the Ohio State product has a good arm and makes anticipatory throws that should attract NFL teams. Washington cannot hold the 15th overall pick and expect to land its ideal quarterback prospect.

New York Giants Select Ed Oliver at No. 6

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

In his first year as Giants general manager, Dave Gettleman didn't listen to the masses who thought he should have drafted a quarterback with the second overall pick. It's going to feel like déjà vu when Big Blue passes on a quarterback with the sixth selection Thursday.

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants like quarterback Daniel Jones, but Gettleman will bypass him if he's not the best player available on his board at No. 6.

"In fact, multiple NFL sources have echoed that sentiment in conversations with SNY in recent days -- that Jones is the Giants' target and that waiting to take him until 17 would be risky," Vacchiano wrote.

Perhaps Gettleman likes Jones but not more than a top defensive lineman or edge-rusher. In the first-round mock draft above, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Josh Allen at No. 5, which leaves the Giants with a potential decision between Jones and Ed Oliver.

Oliver could develop into one of the league's top interior pass-rushers. He played nose tackle at Houston. If he flanks Dalvin Tomlinson in defensive coordinator James Bettcher's scheme, the two-time All-American could see big sack numbers in the NFL. The Giants would miss out on Jones, but they'd gain another potential gold-jacket player.