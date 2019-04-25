2019 NFL Mock Draft: Order of Selections and Final 1st-Round Team Predictions

2019 NFL Mock Draft: Order of Selections and Final 1st-Round Team PredictionsApril 25, 2019
You've read through countless rumors and reports. Now, hours away from the 2019 NFL draft, teams are set to make decisions that will change the franchise for better or worse.
Despite all the smokescreens, beat writers and reporters have provided useful nuggets—potentially shedding light on front-office plans across the league.
Before Commissioner Roger Goodell steps to the podium, we'll go through one more dress rehearsal—a final first-round mock draft, which connects the top prospects with teams.
What's the Arizona Cardinals' final decision on the No. 1 overall pick? How many quarterbacks will go in the first round? Did the New York Giants find Eli Manning's successor? What did the Oakland Raiders do with their three first-round picks?
The selections below are based on reports and rumors—not the best-case scenario for roster needs.
Final 1st-Round Mock Draft
1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
3. Washington Redskins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State (trade with the New York Jets)
4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
6. New York Giants: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
7. Jacksonville Jaguars: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
10. Denver Broncos: Devin White, LB, LSU
11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
13. Miami Dolphins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
14. Atlanta Falcons: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
15. New York Jets: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
16. Carolina Panthers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
17. New York Giants: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
18. Minnesota Vikings: Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College
19. Tennessee Titans: Garrett Bradbury, IOL, North Carolina State
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
21. Seattle Seahawks: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
23. Houston Texans: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State
24. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
25. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri (traded with Philadelphia Eagles)
26. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech
28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson
29. Seattle Seahawks: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
31. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
Arizona Cardinals Select QB Kyler Murray No. 1 Overall
The Cardinals could've gone in three directions: select Kyler Murray, take a top defensive lineman (Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams or Josh Allen) and there's the trade-back option.
It's quite telling that quarterback Josh Rosen is out of the loop this close to the draft. At an early stage in his career, he needs support from the organization. Instead, the Cardinals have left him guessing on his future.
Rosen called the process of awaiting his fate "annoying", per ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss. "It's annoying, but it is what it is. Football's a business, and I definitely respect the higher-ups and their decisions," he said.
According to NFL Network's Steve Wyche, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said the team was undecided on their top draft choice as of Tuesday:
Steve Wyche @wyche89
.@AZCardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury just said the team has not finalized the top pick in Thursday’s draft: “We’re still working through things. It is a process. I wouldn’t say the hay is in the barn.”
That's hard to believe. Secondly, how can the organization look at Rosen and instill confidence in him after a supposed lengthy deliberation? It's a business, but human emotions still exist. Arizona should go with Murray and completely turn the page on its 2018 season—first the coaching staff now the quarterback.
Back in October, while he served as Texas Tech's head coach, new Cardinals lead skipper Kliff Kingsbury said he'd take Murray as the No. 1 overall pick—now it comes to fruition.
Eric Kelly @EricKellyTV
Kliff Kingsbury with some high praise for OU QB Kyler Murray: "Kyler is a freak.....I would take him with the first pick of the draft if I could." https://t.co/aYYamjMu7o
This selection would create another storyline. Where do the Cardinals send Rosen? According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t WEEI) the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins have shown recent interest.
Washington Redskins Move Up to No. 3, Select QB Dwayne Haskins
The Washington Redskins could cause the first shakeup in the 2019 draft with an aggressive trade to the No. 3 spot.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Redskins don't expect quarterback Alex Smith to play in the upcoming season because of compound leg fractures. Fellow signal-caller Colt McCoy suffered a setback in his recovery from a broken leg and underwent another procedure, per NBC Washington's JP Finley. According to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, the team doesn't view Case Keenum as a lock to start under center in 2019.
Washington needs healthy bodies and upside in the quarterback room. The Denver Broncos released Keenum after one disappointing season. It's sensible the Redskins would prefer to wait before naming him the frontrunner for the starting position.
According to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, the Jets and Redskins talked about a possible trade involving the No. 3 overall pick:
Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes
The #Jets are fielding phone calls for the No. 3 pick, obviously. They've made this abundantly clear & is normal this close to the draft. Keep an eye on the #Redskins, I'm told. There have been some early talks.
General manager Mike Maccagnan has publicly discussed the idea of moving down in selection order, but he cannot do so without a trade partner. The Jets front-office executive could take advantage of the Redskins' void at quarterback. According to Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan, owner Dan Snyder will have an input on the team's first-round action:
Grant Paulsen @granthpaulsen
Just talked to a Redskins source who told me Dan Snyder has "taken over the first round of the draft." The last time that happened the Redskins traded two future No. 1's and a No. 2 to move up for Robert Griffin.
Based on the Hughes' report and Snyder's history, there's a strong possibility the Redskins and Jets agree to swap picks, allowing Washington to take a quarterback at No. 3.
According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Dwayne Haskins is the top target for the Redskins:
Dianna Russini @diannaESPN
Make no mistake of it, the Washington Redskins are in the market for a QB. Sources have indicated Dwayne Haskins is their target despite multiple holes at several positions on this roster. I’m also told the Redskins Draft board is set.
Haskins threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 70 percent of his passes last year. He's only started one full season, but the Ohio State product has a good arm and makes anticipatory throws that should attract NFL teams. Washington cannot hold the 15th overall pick and expect to land its ideal quarterback prospect.
New York Giants Select Ed Oliver at No. 6
In his first year as Giants general manager, Dave Gettleman didn't listen to the masses who thought he should have drafted a quarterback with the second overall pick. It's going to feel like déjà vu when Big Blue passes on a quarterback with the sixth selection Thursday.
According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants like quarterback Daniel Jones, but Gettleman will bypass him if he's not the best player available on his board at No. 6.
"In fact, multiple NFL sources have echoed that sentiment in conversations with SNY in recent days -- that Jones is the Giants' target and that waiting to take him until 17 would be risky," Vacchiano wrote.
Perhaps Gettleman likes Jones but not more than a top defensive lineman or edge-rusher. In the first-round mock draft above, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Josh Allen at No. 5, which leaves the Giants with a potential decision between Jones and Ed Oliver.
Oliver could develop into one of the league's top interior pass-rushers. He played nose tackle at Houston. If he flanks Dalvin Tomlinson in defensive coordinator James Bettcher's scheme, the two-time All-American could see big sack numbers in the NFL. The Giants would miss out on Jones, but they'd gain another potential gold-jacket player.
Potential Major 1st-Round Mistakes ❌