Handing Out Awards for Every NBA Team

26 of 30

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

MVP: De'Aaron Fox

Fox made a mini-leap in his second season, spiking his free-throw rate and showcasing more confidence in his three-point shot. His incomparable open-floor speed was the driver of Sacramento's uptempo attack, and nobody on the roster collected more total assists, steals or free throws.

More than that, Fox emerged as the Kings' unquestioned leader. And there's a feeling he's only scratching the surface.

"He is at a different level," assistant Jason March told ESPN.com's Zach Lowe. "He sees plays before they happen. When your point guard can do that in his second year, it's special."

DPOY: Pace

The Kings' defensive efficiency was 3.1 points per 100 possessions better after halftime. Opponents shot the ball worse, rebounded with a lower frequency and turned it over more often following the mid-game break. That's a lot of decline to chalk up to randomness, and in lieu of any one standout defender on the roster, it only seems fair to give the Kings' DPOY to their breakneck pace. No team devoted a higher percentage of its plays to transition pushes, and that up-and-down action seemed to tire opponents out over the course of the game.

If you want to trust defensive box plus-minus or D-PIPM, both of which give Willie Cauley-Stein the nod, go ahead. But understand that Kings fans who watched Cauley-Stein fail to protect the rim all year know better.

Best Newcomer: Marvin Bagley III

Bagley and Domantas Sabonis were the only players to average at least 14 points and seven rebounds per game while playing 26 minutes or fewer. The rookie big man featured one of the quickest second jumps in the league and showcased a more well-rounded offensive game than many expected.

Though it'll be difficult to justify selecting him second ahead of Luka Doncic for, oh, the next 100 years or so, Bagley was far from a bust.

Dime It Up Award: Harry Giles III

Giles' 3.7 assists per 36 minutes ranked fifth among Kings regulars (first among non-guards), and his facility as an elbow distributor was one of the more exciting developments in Sacramento this season. Cut, and Giles will find you with a slick pass, often stylized with a look in the opposite direction.