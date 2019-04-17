2019 Miami Dolphins Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

A drastically different Miami Dolphins team will be taking the field in 2019.

While it's unclear how the new-look Dolphins will fare, Miami fans at least now know when, where and against whom their team will be tested.

Next season's schedule was officially released Wednesday.



Miami finished last season at 7-9 but went 4-2 in the AFC East. Following the season, the Dolphins fired head coach Adam Gase and hired former New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores in his place. On March 15, the Dolphins traded starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans, and they signed veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick to a two-year deal a few days later.

Below is a look at the Dolphins' 2019 schedule, via the team's official website.

Miami Dolphins' 2019 Schedule

Week 1: Sept. 8 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 3: Sept. 22 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. on Fox

Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. on Fox

Week 7: Oct. 20 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 8: Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 10: Nov. 10 at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 12: Nov. 24 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 13: Dec. 1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. on Fox

Week 14: Dec. 8 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 15: Dec. 15 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 16: Dec. 22 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 17: Dec. 29 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS

Analysis

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

FitzMagic is headed to South Beach.

With Tannehill now in Tennessee, Fitzpatrick will slide in as Miami's starting quarterback. However, the 36-year-old is little more than a stopgap.

Fitzpatrick showcased his ceiling and basement in Tampa Bay last season. He started 2-0 and became the first quarterback in NFL history to have three consecutive 400-yard passing games. However, the Buccaneers went 0-6 in his final six games under center.

On any given Sunday, Fitzpatrick could throw for 400 yards and four touchdowns or finish with four interceptions.

The Dolphins also lost defensive end Cameron Wake, their primary pass-rusher, in free agency. He and Robert Quinn, who Miami traded to the Dallas Cowboys on March 28, combined for 12.5 of the Dolphins' 31 sacks this past season.



While Miami is in limbo, it has to face six playoff teams from 2018, as well as a dangerous Cleveland Browns team that added star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason.

Key Matchups

The Dolphins' games against the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers should be of particular interest since those teams represent the two directions Miami could go.

The Cleveland Browns selected quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, and he ignited the franchise across 14 games and was a candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year. This offseason, Cleveland added Beckham in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, the Steelers lost star wide receiver Antonio Brown in a trade with the Oakland Raiders, and running back Le'Veon Bell signed with the New York Jets in free agency. The only remaining member of the Killer B's is 37-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Will the Dolphins be aggressive like the Browns and go after Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 draft or remain stagnant at quarterback like the Steelers?

Within the AFC East, Miami has regressed the most this offseason. The Patriots lost four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement, but they are still fresh off a Super Bowl win. The Jets added Bell as well as Dolphins former head coach Gase and linebacker C.J. Mosley.

The Buffalo Bills don't blow anyone away, but they have 2018 No. 7 overall pick Josh Allen at quarterback and the second-best overall defense in the NFL.

It goes without saying that how a team fares within the division is hugely important, and Miami will underline both dates against the Gase-led Jets and Flores' former Patriots.