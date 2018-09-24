Ryan Fitzpatrick 1st in NFL History to Throw for 400 Yards in 3 Straight Games

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

"FitzMagic" hasn't dissipated entirely, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick bounced back after a slow start Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers to make history.

Fitzpatrick threw for 411 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in a 30-27 defeat. In doing so, the 35-year-old became the first quarterback to eclipse 400 passing yards in three straight games.

According to NFL Research, Fitzpatrick is already one game away from tying the single-season record for most 400-yard passing performances:

The Buccaneers trailed 30-10 at halftime before mounting a second-half comeback. Fitzpatrick hit Chris Godwin for a four-yard touchdown with 11:06 remaining and then connected on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans at the 5:43 mark to help make it a three-point game.

Fitzpatrick's turnaround won't make head coach Dirk Koetter's job any easier as he selects a starting quarterback for Tampa Bay's Week 4 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Jameis Winston is eligible to play Sunday after serving his three-game suspension. Before Fitzpatrick's red-hot start, it would've seemed a foregone conclusion Winston would immediately assume starting duties for the Bucs.

The 2015 No. 1 overall pick clearly remains the long-term answer at quarterback for Tampa Bay, but Koetter might understandably have qualms about benching a quarterback with 1,230 passing yards through three games.

The Buccaneers' bye arrives in Week 5, so it makes sense to give Fitzpatrick one more start to see whether his momentum can continue. If Tampa Bay needs to make a switch at quarterback, then it will have an extra week to get Winston prepared before facing off with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.