NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Updated AFC, NFC Standings, Super Bowl Odds and More

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The 2018 NFL regular season is wrapping up, leaving many teams still fighting for a chance at the postseason. And it all comes down to one game.

The New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs sit comfortably as the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences. Teams like the Los Angeles Rams, the New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans are all in the playoffs, but are still battling for seeds and a potential first-round bye. The teams who sit in the fourth, fifth and sixth seeds cannot celebrate just yet, as teams in the hunt can still take their spots.

Take a look at the most recent Super Bowl odds for all the teams who have either secured a playoff spot or who remain alive in the race to the playoffs, via OddsShark:

Current Super Bowl Odds (as of Dec. 24, 2018)

New Orleans Saints +270 (bet $100 to win $270)

Los Angeles Rams +410

Kansas City Chiefs +550

New England Patriots +700

Chicago Bears +800

Los Angeles Chargers +800

Pittsburgh Steelers +1800

Houston Texans +2000

Baltimore Ravens +2700

Dallas Cowboys +2700

Indianapolis Colts +3500

Philadelphia Eagles +3500

Seattle Seahawks +3500

Minnesota Vikings +4500

Tennessee Titans +5500

Here is the playoff picture for both the AFC and the NFC heading into Monday night’s game. This is what the postseason looks like according to the teams’ standings through Week 16:

AFC Playoff Bracket

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4, first-round bye)

2. New England Patriots (10-5, first-round bye)

3. Houston Texans (10-5, vs. Indianapolis Colts)

4. Baltimore Ravens (9-6, vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4, vs. Baltimore Ravens)

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-6, vs. Houston Texans)

In the Hunt

7. Tennessee Titans (9-6)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1)

The AFC playoff race is very much still up in the air.

The Kansas City Chiefs have still not secured the No. 1 seed, losing three of their last five games and suffering back-to-back losses in the last two weeks. With a win over the Raiders in Week 17, the Chiefs would claim the No. 1 seed and all the advantages that come with it—giving them a huge edge on the Patriots, who don’t do as well on the road in the playoffs.

New England can also secure a first-round bye with a Week 17 victory over the New York Jets. Despite currently having the same 10-5 record as Houston, the Patriots beat the Texans in their season opener, guaranteeing themselves the tiebreaker in the chance that the two teams finish with the same record.

Houston will take on Jacksonville in Week 17 and can lock up the three seed with a win. However, if the Patriots lose to the Jets and the Texans can hang on to beat the Jaguars, the Texans will swoop in to take the No. 2 spot and secure the first-round bye.

At the five spot, the Los Angeles Chargers are sitting comfortable with an 11-4 record. They secured a playoff berth back in Week 15. With a matchup against the Broncos to finish up the regular season, the Chargers should notch a twelfth win. And if the Chiefs were to lose while the Chargers won, the Chargers would jump up to the No. 1 seed.

The fourth and sixth seeds are where things get more complicated.

Currently, the Ravens sit at No. 4 as they lead the AFC North at 9-6. If they beat the Browns in Week 17, the Ravens will win the division and secure the fourth seed. However, if Baltimore loses to Cleveland, then Pittsburgh has the opportunity to take the division with a win over Cincinnati.

However, if the Ravens win, the only way for the Steelers to make the playoffs is to beat the Bengals and hope for a Tennessee Titans-Indianapolis Colts tie in Week 17. The winner of that game will determine which of the two teams secures the sixth seed in the wild-card race.

NFC Playoff Bracket

1. New Orleans Saints (13-2, first-round bye)

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-3, first-round bye)

3. Chicago Bears (11-4, vs. Minnesota Vikings)

4. Dallas Cowboys (9-6, vs. Seattle Seahawks)

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-6, vs. Dallas Cowboys)

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1, vs. Chicago Bears)

In the Hunt

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

The New Orleans Saints did their job in Week 16, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers to take the No. 1 seed in the NFC, securing a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs.

With the Chicago Bears only a game behind and wining the head-to-head tiebreaker, the Los Angeles Rams need to beat San Francisco in Week 17. If the Rams can notch a win, they will secure the No. 2 spot and a first-round bye.

The Bears and the Cowboys have both guaranteed themselves a postseason as winners of their divisions, ensuring their respective third and fourth seed. Chicago could still secure the first-round bye in the chance that it beats the Vikings in Week 17 and the Rams lose to the 49ers, although that seems unlikely.

The two wild-card spots are where things get a bit more complicated. Seattle clinched a playoff berth with a win over Kansas City on Sunday night, giving them the current fifth seed. The Seahawks will match up against the Cardinals in Week 17—and would secure their spot with a win.

Minnesota sits in the sixth seed. And Minnesota fans, you should be worried. Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll and have their eyes set on your playoff spot.

The Vikings need a win over the Bears in Week 17 to clinch a postseason appearance. With a win, the outcome of the Eagles vs. Redskins game won’t matter. However, if the Vikings lose, the Eagles have a chance to swoop in and claim a playoff spot.

If the Vikings lose and the Eagles win, the Eagles will take the sixth and final spot in the NFC Wild Card Round. If Philadelphia ties or loses, they will be eliminated from the playoff race no matter the outcome of the Minnesota game.

Playoff rankings courtesy of NFL.com.