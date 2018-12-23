NFL Standings 2018-19: AFC, NFC Team Records, Postseason Outlook After Week 16

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Week 16 brought some much-needed clarity to the playoff picture, as well as exciting football.

Division titles were clinched, playoff chances were ruined, and eliminated teams played strong games despite no shot at the postseason.

The Ravens played an incredible defensive game to stop the Los Angeles Chargers and win 22-10. Aaron Rodgers led an impressive comeback over the New York Jets to win 44-38 in overtime. The quarterback, who has struggled this season, threw for over 400 yards and two touchdowns, adding two rushing touchdowns to the mix as well.

Sunday afternoon football saw a thriller between two offensively dynamic teams—the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints.

Here’s a look at the current AFC and NFC team records, not including the Sunday Night and Monday Night game results. Included is a postseason outlook for the teams who have clinched or are still alive in the playoff hunt after the Week 16 games.

AFC Team Records

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)

3. New England Patriots (10-5)

4. Houston Texans (10-5)

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

7. Tennessee Titans (9-6)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1)

Teams eliminated from the playoffs

9. Cleveland Browns (7-7-1)

10. Miami Dolphins (7-8)

11. Denver Broncos (6-8)

12. Cincinnati Bengals (6-9)

13. Buffalo Bills (5-10)

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)

15. New York Jets (4-11)

16. Oakland Raiders (3-11)

NFC Team Records

1. New Orleans Saints (13-2)

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-3)

3. Chicago Bears (11-4)

4. Dallas Cowboys (9-6)

5. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

Teams eliminated from the playoffs

8. Washington Redskins (7-8)

9. Green Bay Packers (6-8-1)

10. Atlanta Falcons (6-9)

11. Carolina Panthers (6-9)

12. New York Giants (5-10)

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-10)

14. Detroit Lions (5-10)

15. San Francisco 49ers (4-11)

16. Arizona Cardinals (3-12)

Postseason Outlook After Week 16

Both the Chargers and Chiefs had already clinched playoff berths, and this week the New England Patriots joined them. The Patriots won their division with a 24-12 win over the Buffalo Bills, guaranteeing them a spot in the playoffs. New England is now the first NFL team to clinch 10 straight post season appearances and 10 straight division championships—courtesy of the Belichick-Brady era.

Coupled with a Houston Texans loss, the Patriots now sit at No. 2 in the AFC while the Texans were bumped back down to the three spot—putting them in a good position in the race for a first-round bye.

Houston was not able clinch the AFC South due to today’s last-minute 30-32 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but secured a playoff berth due to Pittsburgh’s loss. After the Eagles went up 29-16 with a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Deshaun Watson led back-to-back scoring drives to put the Texans up by 1. An Eagles field goal with the seconds winding down ultimately secured the win for Philadelphia.

This allowed the Eagles to stay alive in the NFC playoff race, while a Redskins loss to the Titans ended Washington’s chance at a postseason. Philadelphia is now the only NFC team not projected in the playoffs but still alive in the playoff race.

In the AFC, the playoff picture changed in the last few minutes of the Steelers vs. Saints game, as the Steelers fell to the Saints after coming from behind to take the lead in the third quarter. Two Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown touchdowns allowed Pittsburgh to make a run; however, the Saints secured the lead with a Michael Thomas touchdown. New Orleans then notched a win with an interception as Roethlisberger attempted to drive down the field to tie up the game with a field goal.

The Steelers fell to 8-6-1, allowing the Ravens to take the No. 1 spot in the AFC North with a 9-6 record after beating the Chargers on Saturday Night. This totally changed the projected outlook of the AFC playoffs. Baltimore now sits at No. 4, and can clinch the AFC North division title with a Week 17 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The Indianapolis Colts are now projected as the six-seed in the AFC Wild Card Round with a 9-6 record, while the Steelers drop alongside the Titans as a team in the hunt for a playoff spot. The Colts, who have won eight of their last nine games, will face off with the Titans in the last week of the regular season. The winner of the Colts vs. Titans Week 17 game will be guaranteed the six seed in the wild-card race.

While the Steelers remain alive in the hunt for a playoff spot, they will have a much harder time clinching a playoff berth after the 28-31 loss to the Saints. Pittsburgh's only chance at a postseason is a win in Week 17 over Cincinnati and a Baltimore loss to Cleveland.

The Saints, on the other hand, have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. This guarantees them home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye.

The NFC saw another division title clinched this week with a Dallas Cowboys 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to clinch the NFC East. The Cowboys join the Rams, the Saints, and the Bears who all clinched their respective division in the last few weeks.

In Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs can clinch the AFC West division title and a first-round bye with a win over Seattle in tonight’s game. Additionally, Kansas City can secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win. A first-round bye and home-field advantage would be huge in the AFC against a Patriots team that has historically done much better at home as opposed to on the road in the postseason.

Playoff scenarios via CBS Sports.