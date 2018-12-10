NFL Week 15 Picks: Early Odds and Predictions for Every Upcoming Game

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Bettors and NFL fans were treated to a wild slate of games in Week 14 but now it is time to put these games in the rearview and look ahead to the early odds for Week 15.

As the NFL season winds down, the opening lines are starting to narrow with so many teams playing for their playoff lives and divisional rivalries filling out a good portion of the final few weeks.

No games feature double-digit lines this week while eight matchups have lines of 4.5 or fewer.

One game, the New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, had no line released at the time of writing.

Week 15 NFL Odds

L.A. Chargers vs. Kansas City (-3.5) | O/U (56.5)

Houston (-6.5) vs. N.Y. Jets | O/U (41.5)

Cleveland vs. Denver (-4.5) | O/U (42.5)

Green Bay vs. Chicago (-4) | O/U (46.5)

Miami vs. Minnesota (-8) | O/U (44.5)

Detroit (-2.5) vs. Buffalo | O/U (38.5)

Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore (-6) | O/U (47.5)

Arizona vs. Atlanta (-7.5) | O/U (n/a)

Oakland vs. Cincinnati (-3.5) | O/U (n/a)

Tennessee vs. N.Y. Giants (-3) | O/U (42.5)

Washington vs. Jacksonville (-7) | O/U (36)

Dallas vs. Indianapolis (-2.5) | O/U (45.5)

Seattle (-4.5) vs. San Francisco | O/U (44.5)

New England vs. Pittsburgh (no line) | O/U (n/a)

Philadelphia vs. L.A. Rams (-8.5) | O/U (52)

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City (-3.5)

We get a jump-start into Week 15 with two of the NFL's best teams fighting for the top of the AFC West between the Chargers and Chiefs.

The Chiefs open as 3.5-point favorites at home, which is good news for them and bad news for Philip Rivers and the Chargers.

Rivers is 1-7 straight up as an underdog against the Chiefs, with the most recent loss coming back in Week 1 in a 38-28 matchup.

To make matters worse, the early weather forecast calls for 15 mph winds on Thursday night, which is not good for either team as both rely on pass-heavy offenses. It does, however, make the under look a little more intriguing.

Yet Rivers has proved he can win in the cold on the road this season by beating the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 13.

The Chargers are also strong road 'dogs against the spread this season at 3-1, while the Chiefs are just 3-3 at home despite a 6-0 record at Arrowhead.

A big X-factor may be whether or not Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will return from his knee injury. Because of the short week, it would seem difficult for that to happen, but if he plays it could be a game-changer.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Chargers 24

Green Bay at Chicago (-4)

The Packers were back on track in Week 14 despite firing head coach Mike McCarthy, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 34-20.

While they may not be in playoff contention, it was a step in the right direction for Green Bay, which has had a wildly inconsistent season.

The one thing the team has been consistent at, though, is not winning on the road. The Packers are 0-6 away and 1-4-1 against the spread.

They will be going up against a Bears team that just got its quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, back from a shoulder injury after he missed two weeks and a defense that kept the Los Angeles Rams in check on Sunday night, holding them to a mere six points in a 15-6 victory.

The Bears are also a strong home team, boasting a 6-1 record at Soldier Field and also against the spread.

Prediction: Bears 31, Packers 10

Dallas at Indianapolis (-2.5)

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Cowboys and Colts are both coming off big wins and playing their best football of the season, but Indianapolis will open as 2.5-point favorites at home—and for good reason.

The Cowboys are not the same team on the road as they are in Dallas, sporting a 2-4 straight-up record and 3-3 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Colts are 4-2 at home and 2-3-1 against the spread, but quarterback Andrew Luck has been playing out of his skin in Indianapolis of late.

The Cowboys and Colts also boast top-10 defenses in the league, entering Sunday's games with the fourth and ninth-ranked team defenses in the NFL, respectively.

Dallas will have its hands full with Luck, though, who in his last three home games has completed approximately 78 percent of his passes for 925 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

He was also not too shabby against a Houston defense that ranks 10th in passing yards allowed per game on Sunday, tossing for 399 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 24-21 victory.

Indianapolis, however, will have to figure out a way to slow down Ezekiel Elliott—who has rushed for at least 100 yards in four of his last five games.

Prediction: Colts 24, Cowboys 23

Odds via OddsShark