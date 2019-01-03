The Highest-Paid NBA Players of All Time

0 of 10

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Mamas, let your babies grow up to be basketball players.

Well, that's how we remember the lyrics of that song. Soaring revenue from television, licensing and sponsorships have led to massive deals for everyone involved in the NBA and its ever-growing popularity.

And as a result, several of the league's biggest superstars have earned more than a quarter-billion dollars from guaranteed contracts.

Five of the highest earners in NBA history are active players, and the others all played during this decade.

All contract data is from Spotrac.