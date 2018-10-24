David Stern: 'Lousy' Demps May Lose Anthony Davis; Reflects on Chris Paul Trade

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Former NBA commissioner David Stern called the New Orleans Pelicans' Dell Demps a "lousy general manager" and suggested his incompetence could cause the team to lose power forward Anthony Davis.

In an interview with Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated published Wednesday, Stern was asked about the failed trade of Chris Paul to the Los Angeles Lakers. The former commish admitted he "didn't do a great job of explaining [his decision to veto the deal] at the time:"

"[Demps] had agreed to [trade Paul to the Lakers for] Kevin Martin and Luis Scola or something, and I said we can do better than that... And the next trade was [to the L.A. Clippers for] Eric Gordon and Al-Farouq Aminu and what we thought was a really great draft pick, the 10th pick, which turned out to be Austin Rivers. At least those three and someone else [center Chris Kaman]. But Dell Demps is a lousy general manager and none of those players are currently with the team anymore, and he may lose Anthony Davis."

