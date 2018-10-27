Lakers News: Magic Johnson Jokes He's Going to Sign Another Star

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson has big plans for 2019 free agency.

Appearing on the Fox Sports pregame show prior to Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, Johnson said he's going to "get another superstar next summer."

During the 2018 offseason, Johnson lured LeBron James from the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency, marking the biggest move of the summer.

Johnson was at Dodgers Stadium for Saturday's World Series game since he has an ownership stake in the Dodgers as well.

In addition to signing James, Johnson brought in several other key players, including guards Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson and center JaVale McGee.

Along with James and those veteran signings, the Lakers boast a young core that includes Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma.

The Lakers were linked to several other stars during the summer, including Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Paul George and Toronto Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard.

George decided to re-sign with OKC despite longstanding rumors of his interest in signing with the Lakers, while Leonard was dealt from the San Antonio Spurs to the Raptors.

The Lakers will have enough cap space to make a big splash in free agency once again next offseason.

Among the players who may be available are Leonard, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Jimmy Butler and Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

If Johnson can manage to pair LeBron with another star player for next season, L.A. figures to be a force in the Western Conference.