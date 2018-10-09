Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: SG 'Reiterated' Trade Demand in Tom Thibodeau Meeting

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jimmy Butler confirmed during a Monday meeting with head coach Tom Thibodeau he'd still like to get traded with the 2018-19 NBA regular season on the horizon.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the update Tuesday, noting Butler "reiterated his trade desire" after returning to Minnesota. He's been away from the team during training camp and the preseason while awaiting a resolution to the situation.

On Friday, Thibodeau described the trade talks as "ongoing" but didn't shed light on whether a blockbuster deal involving the four-time All-Star selection was imminent.

"Obviously, we're trying to get something done," Thibodeau told reporters.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the T-Wolves were close to finalizing a deal with the Miami Heat over the weekend, with the ownership on both sides getting involved, but "talks fractured" after Minnesota attempted to increase its demands late in the process.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports noted the Los Angeles Clippers have been in contact with the Timberwolves about Butler, but L.A. has viewed the asking price as "too high."

The Houston Rockets have also been "aggressive" in their Butler pursuit, while the shooting guard has also "expressed interest" in being dealt to the Brooklyn Nets or New York Knicks, per Wojnarowski.

Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals across 59 appearances for Minnesota during the 2017-18 season, his first with the team after six years with the Chicago Bulls.

The 29-year-old Houston native can utilize a player option in his contract to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end, which complicates the trade process.

In July, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Butler is interested in teaming up with Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, another potential free agent, "to build an elite backcourt, whether that's in Boston or somewhere else in the East."

The Timberwolves kick off the regular season Oct. 17 against the San Antonio Spurs, leaving just over a week to complete a trade or convince Butler to rejoin the squad.