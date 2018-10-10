NBA Metrics 101: Undisputed GOATs for Every Team

3 of 7

Maintaining legendary status makes for a difficult endeavor. The game has advanced, and recency bias—no matter how we strive to fight against it—can make us look more favorably on new-age standouts. But these six luminaries, all of whom played out their primes before the NBA-ABA merger in 1976, have withstood all challenges and remain the pre-eminent figures in their franchises' histories.

Atlanta Hawks: Bob Pettit

Career Per-Game Stats for Hawks: 26.4 points, 16.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists

Career Advanced Stats for Hawks: 25.3 PER, 51.1 TS%, 136.0 WS, 0.213 WS/48, 3,390.02 TPA

Wait? What?

This isn't Dominique Wilkins?

Defense matters, and that's not great news for one of the most entertaining dunkers the league has seen. Nor is Wilkins' distinct lack of playoff success—his 1988 head-to-head battle with Larry Bird notwithstanding. He never even advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, whereas Bob Pettit led the charge when the organization won its lone title over the dynastic Boston Celtics in 1958.

A direct comparison of these two legends, both of whom have feasible claims on the crown, is rather difficult because they played in such disparate eras and had mind-blowingly different styles. But Pettit was just...better.

Standing out in a portion of league history dominated by Chamberlain and Bill Russell is no easy feat, but Pettit did that. A two-time MVP who finished within the top six of the balloting on seven other occasions, he helped revolutionize the power forward position with his scoring touch and still contributed in all other facets. Maybe he didn't provide the glamorous highlights Wilkins submitted on a regular basis, but his impact rises above that of any other Hawk.

Boston Celtics: Bill Russell

Career Per-Game Stats for Celtics: 15.1 points, 22.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists

Career Advanced Stats for Celtics: 18.9 PER, 47.1 TS%, 163.5 WS, 0.193 WS/48, 5,559.32 TPA

Good luck picking between Russell and Bird. The selection just depends on whatever you're valuing most, though it's worth noting that any other choice is flat-out wrong. Sorry, Cedric Maxwell.

From a statistical perspective, Bird might get the edge since he dominated in so many different areas against a league that featured so much more depth. NBA Math's GOAT rankings have the small forward rising above the center, if only by a slim margin.

But what about the subjective elements? Does the early-era dynasty that earned Russell more rings (11) than any other player in history outweigh Bird's three championships in the brutally difficult '80s? How do we factor in Russell's leadership as a player-coach? Do we give Bird a slight nudge because he could've done even more without the back injuries that plagued the tail end of his career?

Ultimately, this competition is close enough that we're rewarding Russell for functioning as the sport's greatest winner. Maybe that's unfair in a condensed league that featured a simple path toward the biggest stage. But it's not like the center was some slouch as an individual, either.

Milwaukee Bucks: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Career Per-Game Stats for Bucks: 30.4 points, 15.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 3.4 blocks

Career Advanced Stats for Bucks: 26.7 PER, 57.7 TS%, 114.7 WS, 0.276 WS/48, 8.3 BPM, 3,751.26 TPA

No such difficulties exist here, and they won't unless Giannis Antetokounmpo continues his upward trajectory and remains with the Milwaukee Bucks for the majority of his career. But to put Abdul-Jabbar's dominance into perspective, and not even worrying about the subjective element of his rising to the top of the Association so soon after he thrived at UCLA, let's compare the two standouts, along with everyone else in franchise history.

These are the top single-season TPA marks by Bucks:

1971-72 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (863.38 TPA) 1970-71 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (736.62) 1972-73 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (729.01) 1973-74 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (662.24) 1974-75 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (473.29) 2016-17 Giannis Antetokounmpo (425.68)

No one else has broken past the 400-TPA threshold.

Case closed.

New York Knicks: Walt Frazier

Career Per-Game Stats for Knicks: 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.2 blocks

Career Advanced Stats for Knicks: 19.3 PER, 54.4 TS%, 108.8 WS, 0.18 WS/48, 4.5 BPM, 2,923.02 TPA

When Willis Reed walked out of the tunnel for Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, he stole the show. The big man wasn't expected to play after a torn thigh muscle had prevented him from suiting up in the previous contest, but he inspired the crowd with his emergence...even if he scored only four points in the game.

Walt Frazier was the real hero.

The fashion icon/point guard exploded for 36 points, seven rebounds and 19 assists while shooting 12-of-17 from the field and 12-of-12 from the stripe, and that helped deliver the first of two titles in New York Knicks history. Nonetheless, Reed won Finals MVP, just as he would three years later after he and Frazier teamed up to win another championship.

Frazier didn't get enough credit then, and if anyone wants to place Reed or Patrick Ewing above him in the historical hierarchy for this franchise, he still isn't getting enough.

Sacramento Kings: Oscar Robertson

Career Per-Game Stats for Kings: 29.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists

Career Advanced Stats for Kings: 25.0 PER, 57.2 TS%, 154.2 WS, 0.224 WS/48, 3,605.17 TPA

Dating back to the days of the Rochester Royals, the Sacramento Kings franchise has only seen 13 individual campaigns result in at least a dozen win shares. Jerry Lucas and Peja Stojakovic each claim one, while Tiny Archibald has a pair. That leaves nine, and they all belong to a certain triple-double artist.

In fact, Oscar Robertson has the six highest scores in the team's record books. He's in a class of his own, and that remains true if we look at different numbers.

He has nearly 6,169 more points than any other relevant player, and his assist tally more than doubles everyone else's. Only Lucas and Sam Lacey have more rebounds—not too shabby for a point guard. His 25.0 player efficiency rating easily dwarfs those of DeMarcus Cousins (22.4), Chris Webber (22.3) and Archibald (20.9), which gives him a remarkable combination of volume and efficiency. After all, he sits at No. 3 in games played, behind only Lacey and Jack Twyman.

Any other GOAT pick for the Kings would simply be wrong.

Washington Wizards: Wes Unseld

Career Per-Game Stats for Wizards: 10.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks

Career Advanced Stats for Wizards: 16.0 PER, 53.7 TS%, 110.1 WS, 0.147 WS/48, 4.4 BPM, 2,971.7 TPA

First, let's take the five players who have earned the most win shares in the history of the Washington Wizards franchise, which dates back to the Chicago Packers' 18-62 record in 1961-62:

Wes Unseld (110.1 win shares) Elvin Hayes (80.0) Walt Bellamy (57.0) Greg Ballard (48.6) John Wall (43.2)

Already, it should be obvious that Wes Unseld exists in a class of his own (and his career admittedly stretched a bit beyond the NBA-ABA merger, even if his best years came before the agreement). The big man started with a bang by winning Rookie of the Year and MVP in 1968-69 for the Baltimore Bullets, and he continued to thrive as an individual with his outlet passing, tenacious defense and rebounding prowess, even if he didn't earn a ring until 1977-78.

But take a gander at the MVP award shares earned by the five members of that leading franchise quintet:

It's still obvious that Unseld leads the field.