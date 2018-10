NBA Metrics 101: Which Current Players Are Franchise GOATs?

3 of 5

Career Per-Game Stats for Raptors: 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.3 blocks

Career Advanced Metrics for Raptors: 20.3 PER, 57.4 TS%, 56.3 WS, 0.181 WS/48, 5.5 BPM, 1,599.64 TPA

Raptors HQ recently ranked every player in Toronto Raptors history, and Kyle Lowry came out atop the pile. Here's what Sean Woodley wrote:

"Whatever it is you're looking for in the number one Raptor of all time, I can guarantee you Kyle Lowry checks each box.

"You want winning? With apologies to the King, DeMar, Lowry has been the best player on the most successful batch of teams Raptors fans have ever gotten to pleasure to watch. He's been the blood-pumping core of three-straight 50-win teams — the only such squads in Raps history — and while injuries have caused his performance to drag in a few playoff runs, Toronto likely doesn't have four of its five playoff series wins without him. Lowry's career has set a new bar for winning that all future Raptors will have to live up to."

The competition is surprisingly stiff for a recent expansion team. Chris Bosh, Vince Carter and DeMar DeRozan all deserve mention before we drop off into lesser tiers. But Lowry, much to the chagrin of those who have refused to recognize his two-way excellence over the last half-decade, stands above the pack.

Take a gander at lifetime TPA earned for the Raptors, including both efforts in the regular season and playoffs:

Kyle Lowry: 1,697.56 TPA Vince Carter: 1,219.98 Chris Bosh: 705.5 Amir Johnson: 554.41 Doug Christie: 328.69

Lowry trails Bosh in career win shares for the Canadian franchise. He's fourth in scoring, sixth in rebounds, second in assists and second in steals. No basic category exists in which he clearly rises to the top...until we look at those advanced metrics that provide better peeks at all-encompassing value.

And that's poetic. Lowry has never provided glamorous jams like Carter, submitted eye-popping point totals like DeRozan or climbed quite as high on positional ladders as Bosh. He's just quietly dominated and elevated the level of his team since he arrived in Toronto in 2012.