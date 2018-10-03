NBA Metrics 101: Which Current Players Are Franchise GOATs?

0 of 5

Climbing to the top of a franchise's individual hierarchy is no easy feat, regardless of which NBA organization takes center stage.

Even the youngest of the league's 30 teams (the New Orleans Pelicans, since the Charlotte Hornets absorbed some of their history) has had 173 players take the hardwood in its uniform. The newest expansion clubs are in similar situations, as 216 and 218 contributors have registered minutes for the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors, respectively.

But five players have already become the cream of the crop for their squads, and a handful more are close to grabbing franchise crowns:

Russell Westbrook, despite his stat-chasing reputation and defensive flaws, is oh-so close to moving past Gary Payton and Kevin Durant in the joint history of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Seattle SuperSonics.

John Wall needs a bounce-back campaign before he can leapfrog Wes Unseld for the Washington Wizards.

Nikola Jokic has to prove his staying power, but his trajectory indicates he'll take Alex English's spot atop Denver Nuggets greats.

Kemba Walker must lead his team back to the playoffs before he can jump beyond Gerald Wallace and Larry Johnson for the Charlotte Hornets.

Anthony Davis might use 2018-19 to end debates over him and Chris Paul in New Orleans Pelicans history.

Each member of that quintet could join a future iteration of this article. But for now, they're on the outside.

The five featured contributors, though, have the combination of accolades, statistical achievements and team-based successes (determined subjectively while using plenty of numbers to color our decision-making process) to merit the ultimate placement atop their respective organizations.

Three are obvious inclusions, but the other two may surprise you.