Every NBA Team's Biggest Flaw as Training Camps Open

Cleveland Cavaliers: Off-the-Bounce Shot-Making

Turning Kevin Love loose as the No. 1 option could work wonders for his individual stock. He'll find teammates out of the post, and his scoring numbers should surge with an increase in touches, shot attempts and playing time. Even at his peak, though, Love was never a dribble-and-fire dynamo.

In 2013-14, his last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, fewer than 20 percent of his looks came on pull-up jumpers, on which he shot 33.3 percent. More than 65 percent of his made baskets were assisted, and he subsisted on plenty of catch-and-shoot opportunities teed up for him by Ricky Rubio.

The Cleveland offense wants for that element. Off-the-dribble playmaking was a problem before James left for Los Angeles. It is going to be a problem now.

George Hill isn't that guy. Rodney Hood is supposed to be, but he can be erratic when ordered to work off others. Jordan Clarkson and JR Smith are't going to cut it. Collin Sexton has the aplomb to try, but he hit just 36.4 percent of his two-point jumpers at Alabama, according to Hoop-Math.com. Cedi Osman has never been given that sort of elbow room.

The Cavaliers have players who won't shy from getting shots up. That helps. Kind of. Their best options aren't particularly good ones, and early-season attempts to stay in the East's playoff race will invariably prevent their younger guns from growing into the co-scorer and lead ball-handler roles Love needs.

Detroit Pistons: Floor Spacing

Reggie Bullock, Luke Kennard and Glenn Robinson III arm the Pistons with a measure of outside shooting to counteract the spacing lost because of the Reggie Jackson-Blake Griffin-Andre Drummond trio. And Detroit can hope for long-range improvement from Jackson and Griffin, along with, apparently, a dash of three-point volume from Drummond.

Is that really enough? The safe answer is no. The Pistons' most reliable floor-spacers are not certainties. Bullock only started getting actual minutes last season, and neither Kennard nor Robinson has 220 three-point attempts to their NBA resume.

Detroit buried 36.8 percent of its deepies after the Griffin trade, but injuries arguably inflated that efficiency. Drummond, Griffin and Jackson tallied just 44 minutes across four games together, during which time the Pistons nailed 31.0 percent of their threes.

Small-sample B.S. is real. So, too, is the concern. Bullock and Kennard may not eclipse 40.0 percent from behind the rainbow. Griffin and Jackson could dip further below the league average instead of inching closer to it. Playing Stanley Johnson with those two and Drummond might torpedo the offense. The Pistons' postseason eligibility is contingent upon them extracting boilerplate spacing from a roster potentially unfit to deliver it.

Miami Heat: Dwindling Star Power

Awkward question: Do the Heat have a top-50 player on their roster?

Dwyane Wade is years removed from that territory. Hassan Whiteside may never have been there during his truncated apex. Goran Dragic is a fringe case at age 32 and coming off a season in which he registered the fourth-lowest effective field-goal percentage of his career while having negligible impact on the offense.

Josh Richardson is close. He should crack the top 50 by year's end if he's not there already. He might not be given the license to ascend much higher. He's a defensive stud who can face off against point guards through some power forwards, but his share of the offense will be eternally capped if he's forced to cede touches to so many other ball-handlers—Dragic, Wade, James Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Dion Waiters, even Justise Winslow.

That doesn't say much about the Heat or their immediate future. One, maybe two top-50 names with a luxury-tax payroll. That explains their "aggressive" pursuit of Butler, per Wojnarowski. He's the superstar they don't house—and one they'll have little hope of getting if another suitor dares to put their best foot forward.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Internal Disconnect

Feel free to focus on the Timberwolves' nonexistent wing depth. We already did. But the disconnect between coach-president Tom Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden and their boss, owner Glen Taylor, is the more pressing matter.

Butler's trade request and the ensuing soap opera have thrust a spotlight onto an organization in disarray. Consider what Wojnarowski reported:

"As the trade process grinds along, some interested teams are working to bypass Layden and go directly to Wolves ownership with trade offers. Teams dealing with Minnesota describe an unusual level of confusion. Some have heard separately from Taylor and the Layden/Thibodeau management team, with little apparent coordination between the two levels of Minnesota's organization. There have been bubbles of optimism that Taylor has convinced Layden and Thibodeau to follow his edict to trade Butler soon, but those have so far given way to renewed uncertainty and hazy chains of communication."

Never mind what this does to Butler negotiations. He's a goner. The Timberwolves have no choice other than to move on. How this uncoupled franchise handles its response to his departure is the larger concern.

Will Taylor and Thibs be on the same page about Minnesota's direction? Is Thibs willing to see through a rebuild if a lackluster return on Butler's services displaces the Timberwolves from postseason contention? Are he and Taylor in lockstep with how to treat the youth—not just Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins but Keita Bates-Diop, Tyus Jones, Josh Okogie and, eventually, Justin Patton?

Promising talent doesn't always rise above the fray on poorly run teams. Minnesota may be about to find out why (again).

Portland Trail Blazers: Overreliance on Difficult Shots

The Pelicans exposed the Blazers offense during last season's first-round sweep. They went at Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Jrue Holiday barely gave Lillard room to turn his head. Portland needed others to make plays, and aside from Al-Farouq Aminu, no one did.

It shouldn't have come as a surprise. The Blazers depend on Lillard and McCollum to a fault. Only the Rockets attempted a greater share of their shots after seven or more dribbles, and just six teams relied on heavily contested looks more frequently.

This problem will persist into 2018-19. The Blazers didn't—and still don't—have the cap space or trade assets to address it. And they don't have the off-ball possibilities to reinvent their offensive portfolio.

The offense ranked 27th and 30th, respectively, in spot-up and transition frequency last year. Expect a similar distribution this season—and, perhaps, the lottery appearance that may come with it.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com or Basketball Reference.

