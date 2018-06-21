Dzanan Musa NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Brooklyn Nets' Pick

Stefan Jerrevang/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets selected Dzanan Musa in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 29 overall pick.

Musa put himself on the map with sizzling play during the summers at FIBA junior and senior tournaments. The Bosnian turned 19 years old this season and averaged double-digit scoring in the Adriatic League, Croatian League and Eurocup. He's produced in every setting he's played in overseas, and now he'll test his unique scoring prowess in the NBA against wings who'll look to expose his subpar athletic ability.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'9"

Weight: 195 pounds

Wingspan: 6'8½"

Reach: 8'9"

Pro-player comparison: Bojan Bogdanovic

Offensive strengths

At 6'9", Musa has excellent size for a wing. He's a natural scorer, capable of putting the ball in the hoop from all three levels with both skill and improvisation. Musa demonstrates nifty ball-handling and footwork to create and step through tight windows. He makes tough shots off the dribble, whether it's a jumper off two feet or a runner off one. Musa uses screens and hesitations effectively to create scoring chances for himself as a pull-up shooter and driver. His three-ball isn't a strength, but it continues to improve, as Musa converted 1.2 triples per game this season. Despite his skinny frame, Musa is unafraid of drawing contact, and he plays with a visible, competitive edge.

Offensive weaknesses

Thin with unorthodox posture, Musa also lacks explosiveness. He'll need his long-distance shooting to become more consistent given the questions that remain over his ability to separate and finish inside the arc. For a perimeter player who likes to handle the ball, his 1.9 assists aren't inspiring. Musa also tends to dance with the rock for long stretches of the clock, and his shot selection can be frustrating.

Defensive outlook

Musa competes, but defense remains the biggest concern when projecting him to the NBA. Wings will be quicker and stronger than him. He'd be an immediate target for opponents to attack in isolation and the pick-and-roll game. Musa won't have the strength to guard NBA 4s either. The goal for his coaches will be to get him to the point where he's a passable defender and not a liability.

Rookie-year projection

Musa turned 19 years old in May, and given his limited athleticism and strength, he doesn't project as a rookie contributor. He also didn't face the stiffest competition overseas. There is a good chance he comes over right away, as opposed to being stashed, but it's more likely we see Musa enter the regular rotation in 2019-20.

Projected role: Scoring role player

Being a below-average playmaker and defender will mean Musa must shine as a scorer. He'll have the chance to do so with his size and advanced, diverse repertoire. Musa should eventually emerge as a regular scoring threat and potential starter on a similar level as Bogdanovic.

Stats courtesy of RealGM. Measurements courtesy of Eurospects.