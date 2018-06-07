Every NBA Team's Weakest Link Heading into the Draft and Free Agency

30 of 30

Riding John Wall's coattails is allowed.

Wing depth could get the Anne Robinson treatment. But the Washington Wizards' 2-3-4 rotation isn't in dire straits. Markieff Morris Morris, Kelly Oubre, Otto Porter and Tomas Satoransky are all replacement-level castmates or better. And though another body would be nice, Mike Scott (non-Bird) can be declared an honorary wing at the 4.

Modernizing the center rotation is a harder obstacle to navigate. Marcin Gortat's defensive regression has been that stark, as Bullets Forever's Ben Mehic wrote.

"The most egregious part of Gortat's decline has been his inability to protect the paint. As is the case with any center who's been in the NBA for a decade, his athleticism has withered, which makes him a bigger and bigger liability on the defensive end. He's incapable of switching onto guards, staying in front of versatile centers, and he averaged less than a block per game for the second straight season."

Ian Mahinmi brings a touch more mobility to the 5 without conceding Gortat's well-placed screens, but he's strictly a rim-runner. He cannot pop out off screens.

Increasing Scott's workload at center has to be on the table, should he return. But he tilts toward Gortat's end of the spectrum. He's a work-in-progress rim-roller and unlikely to dissuade drives to the basket—a problem for an offense that ranked 28th in shot frequency around the hoop and a defense that placed 27th in point-blank prevention, per Cleaning The Glass.

Washington needs a hybrid of Gortat and Mahinmi: a screen-setting, pick-and-roll-diving, shot-swatting center with range that spans outside the paint. And for the record, more Jason Smith (player option) is not the answer.

Trying to land that player while facing the luxury tax will be a wild goose chase. DeMarcus Cousins sign-and-trade scenarios are beyond unlikely (and barely help the defense), and the Wizards don't have the expendable assets or desirable salary filler to grease the wheels of other blockbusters.

Choosing a big with the 15th overall pick is touch-and-go. The uber-springy Robert Williams could be available, but he could just as easily go in the lottery. More pointedly, the Wizards' urgency to win now may not afford head coach Scott Brooks the license to entrust any youngster with prime-time minutes.

With nothing other than the mini mid-level to burn, Washington must look to the clearance rack for a state-of-the-art center. What could go wrong?

