Biggest Hole Every NBA Team Still Needs to Fill

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Free-agency signings have reached a relative halt, the Kawhi Leonard trade sweepstakes have concluded and next year's depth charts are beginning to take shape.

Ergo, the NBA has surpassed the height of its offseason and started the descent into the dog days of summer.



The struggle is real. Training camps and the next superstar trade demand cannot get here soon enough. There is, however, a silver lining to the Association's transaction frenzy entering a slow period: We have license to harp on the voids that remain unfilled.

Every team has them. Well, almost every team.

Many of these gaps in the roster are not deathblows. They're footnotes. Some squads may even have the answer to their most glaring holes already in tow, and we just don't know it or can't see it yet.

For now, though, these cracks in the foundation are real. And they'll eventually need to be addressed. That may entail another free-agent signing. It might consist of a midseason trade. It could be a matter of waiting on prospects to develop or on next year's free-agency market. We don't care.

We're not here to figure out when or how these issues will be remedied. Nor are we showing sympathy to teams without available roster spots. That these voids exist, in any form, is all that matters.